By Jana Pruet
DALLAS Dec 7 Freezing weather gripped parts of
the United States on Saturday, with hundreds of thousands of
people in Texas and Arkansas coping in the cold without power
after a winter storm made roads impassable and caused severe
flight delays.
The Arctic chill is so pervasive that even Las Vegas may see
snowy showers before the weekend is out, forecasters said. The
coast-to-coast cold wave was predicted to spread east to
Virginia and up to New England on Sunday through Monday.
"What's happening across most of the country is we're
getting a very early taste of winter," Mike Muscher, a National
Weather Service meteorologist, said on Saturday. "This is
something you'd typically see in January or February."
A record-low temperature for Dec. 7 - 42 degrees below zero
- was recorded in Jordan, Montana.
More than 3,300 travelers were forced to sleep on cots
overnight at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, where
workers had managed to thaw only two of its seven runways by
Saturday morning.
Airlines canceled more than 400 flights from DFW that were
scheduled for Saturday, the airport said in a statement. Nearly
a thousand flights were canceled on Friday.
At the height of the storm, some 267,000 electricity outages
were reported in Texas, according to utility provider Oncor, but
that number was down to about 130,000 early on Saturday. Oncor
said it hoped to get power restored to "nearly all" of its
customers by Sunday night.
Larry Thompson and his wife, Jessica, who are both nurses at
Dallas-area hospitals, headed to a local hotel with their four
young children after losing power in their home.
"I couldn't even warm a bottle," Thompson said, adding that
he had to cancel going to work because the babysitter was not
able to drive to their home because of treacherous roads.
"Everything is slick," he said. "The kids were holding hands
and they're falling down, and I'm trying to hold the baby. I
don't have enough hands."
Forecasters predicted sub-zero temperatures and icy
conditions in the region for the rest of the weekend, with
layers of ice and sleet up to 3 inches thick around Dallas. The
city has already canceled a marathon planned for Sunday.
Streets were an icy and slushy mess across the region, and
at least three people have been killed when their cars skidded
off the road, authorities said. In Fort Worth, traffic ground to
a halt on several major highways because of wrecks that blocked
icy roads.
The frigid air was due to roll into the Northeast on Sunday
through Monday. Accuweather predicted a "wintry mess" of ice,
freezing rain and some of the first snow accumulations of the
season from Virginia to New England, which may cause further
travel delays.
The cold weather system will leave the East Coast over
Monday night, the National Weather Service said.
