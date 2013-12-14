NEW YORK Dec 14 The U.S. Midwest and East Coast
braced for another round of wintry weather on Saturday as a
massive storm spanning more than 1,000 miles (2,540 km) promised
heavy snow, slick roads and travel delays.
Even before snow began piling up, airlines reported
weather-related delays and cancellations, with major airports in
Chicago, Cleveland, Washington, D.C., and Newark, New Jersey
scrubbing dozens of flights, according to the Federal Aviation
Administration and FlightStats.com.
The fast-moving snow storm will hit states from Missouri to
Maine, with southeastern states drenched by steady rainfall.
The storm will "produce a pretty good swath of snow over
about a 24 hour period," said Brian Korty, a meteorologist with
the National Weather Service.
The heaviest accumulation was expected in central
Pennsylvania, New York state and interior New England, which
could see between 4 and 8 inches (10 to 20 cm) of snow.
Mountainous areas and parts of eastern Maine could be walloped
by a foot (30.5 cm) of snow.
More than 110 million people across the Midwest and along
the East Coast will be affected, said AccuWeather meteorologist
Alex Sosnowski.
"Snow will fall on and impact every major city and rural
area from St. Louis to Boston, including Chicago, Detroit,
Cincinnati, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia and New York
City," he said.
The same region was slammed a week ago by another massive
storm system that left parts of the Mid-Atlantic and East Coast
shoveling out from a half-foot (15 cm) of snow.
Utility companies across the region put extra crews on duty
and made preparations for possible outages.
New York City's Sanitation Department for a second Saturday
issued a snow alert and prepared plows and salt spreaders to
clear snowy, icy roads.
The brunt of bad weather will hit through Saturday with the
system moving out of the area by Sunday, AccuWeather said.
Slushy conditions on Sunday could freeze in cold evening
temperatures.
