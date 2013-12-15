* Moving fast, spanning wide area; could also bring freezing
rain
* Follows extensive system earlier in the week
* May produce electricity outages, dampen NYC Santa Claus
bash
(Updates with latest forecast, death in Missouri)
By Victoria Cavaliere
NEW YORK, Dec 14 Another round of wintry weather
battered the U.S. Midwest and East Coast on Saturday as a
massive storm spanning more than 1,000 miles (2,540 km) dumped
heavy snow, snarling air traffic and making roads treacherous.
Airlines reported weather-related delays and cancellations,
with major airports in Chicago, Washington, New York City and
Newark, New Jersey, scrubbing dozens of flights, according to
the Federal Aviation Administration and FlightStats.com.
Nearly 1,000 U.S. flights were cancelled on Saturday,
FlightAware.com said.
The fast-moving snowstorm stretched from Missouri to Maine,
as steady rain fell in the southeastern states.
"A band of very heavy snow with snowfall rates of 1 to 2
inches (2.5 to 5 cm) an hour will move from south to north
across northern New England tonight," said Brooke Taber, a
meteorologist for the National Weather Service.
The heaviest accumulation was expected in central
Pennsylvania, New York state and interior New England, which
could see from 4 to 8 inches (10 to 20 cm) of snow. Mountainous
areas and parts of eastern Maine could be walloped by 14 inches
(35.6 cm) of snow.
Snow expected to change to freezing rain in parts of
Massachusetts and Connecticut could accumulate to a quarter-inch
(6.5 mm) of ice, according to the National Weather Service.
By 3 p.m. EST on Saturday, areas of north-central Illinois
reported 7 inches (17.8 cm) of snow over the past 24 hours,
while the town of Warsaw, New York, near Lake Ontario, reported
21 inches (53 cm), the National Weather Service said.
Up to six inches (15 cm) of accumulation was expected in
major cities on the East Coast, forecasters said.
The same region was slammed a week ago by another massive
storm system that left parts of the Mid-Atlantic and East Coast
shoveling out from a half-foot (15 cm) of snow.
OUTAGE CONCERNS
Utility companies across the region put extra crews on duty
and made preparations for possible outages.
The driving snow was a sobering reality check for an
expected 35,000 pub crawlers dressed like Santa Claus, who came
to New York for the annual SantaCon. The revelers wore Santa
suits or red minidresses with white trim and nearly all had Kris
Kringle hats topped with a white pom-pom.
The precipitation and freezing temperatures made roads and
highways treacherous for drivers. Michigan State Police said
they had handled 20 crashes since midnight, including one fatal
accident.
In Missouri, icy conditions were blamed for a fatal crash
Saturday morning. An 80-year-old man died when his car skidded
off a rural highway and struck a tree near Deepwater, in the
western part of the state, the Missouri State Highway Patrol
said.
The snowstorm comes on one of the busiest shopping weekends
of the year and during one of the shortest holiday buying
seasons, with only four weeks separating Thanksgiving and
Christmas.
At a shopping mall north of Philadelphia, schoolteacher
Amanda Nixon, 30, arrived early in the day with her 9-year-old
daughter hoping to get errands done before the snow picked up.
"We like the snow," she said. "We just don't like to drive
in it."
Nixon said she thought other shoppers would put off holiday
gift buying because of the second weekend of bad weather.
"I think a lot of people are nervous that this is going to be
another big one," she said.
The winter weather is expected to continue through the early
part of next week, as snow and winds from 10 to 20 miles per
hour (16 to 32 kilometers per hour) are forecast for much of the
East Coast, the weather service said.
