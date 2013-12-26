By Steve Gorman
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Dec 25 Unseasonably balmy weather
settled over Southern California on Wednesday as a region
already accustomed to celebrating Christmas without snow
experienced temperatures some 15 degrees (9 degrees Celsius)
above normal.
The warm spell baked the West Coast while the Midwest and
Northeast were still dealing with the aftermath of a winter
storm. Some 129,000 homes and businesses were without power on
Christmas morning, energy companies reported.
Southern California temperatures climbed to record or
near-record levels in the upper 70s Fahrenheit (low 20s Celsius)
and low 80s (mid 20s Celsius), propelled by warm, dry Santa Ana
winds blowing toward the Pacific from the high deserts,
meteorologists said.
By midday, the temperature reached 81 degrees Fahrenheit (27
Celsius) in downtown Los Angeles and was expected to top out
just short of the city's record Christmas day high of 85 degrees
(29 Celsius), set in 1980.
The afternoon warmth followed an overnight low of 47.
Temperature records for the city date to 1877.
The city of Long Beach, about 20 miles (32 km) south of Los
Angeles, saw the temperature soar to at least 83 (28 Celsius), 2
degrees Fahrenheit above the 1972 record for Christmas Day,
according to National Weather Service meteorologist Curt Kaplan.
Daytime highs also were forecast to approach record levels
in Burbank and San Diego. Southern California's normal daytime
highs range in the mid- to upper 60s (18 to 20 Celsius) this
time of year.
The region's coastal conditions likewise brought little
Christmas cheer, with low waves expected to frustrate surfers
who traditionally wear Santa Claus costumes to ride the swells
at this time of year.
Capping a year of scant rainfall, the arrival of Santa Ana
winds also prompted the Weather Service to post a "red flag"
advisory for much of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, warning
of a high risk of wildfires due to dry, blustery conditions.
The Santa Anas arise when a high-pressure area forms over
Utah and Nevada, producing a strong, westerly air flow that
heats up sharply as it blows through the desert mountains of
southeastern California and descends into the coastal basins
below, meteorologist Mark Moede said.
The winds were thought to have contributed to power outages
that left some 5,000 homes without electricity Wednesday morning
in Simi Valley, north of Los Angeles. Most customers were
reported back on line by midday, according to Southern
California Edison.
(Additional reporting by Curtis Skinner; Editing by Daniel
Trotta and Bill Trott)