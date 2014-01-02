By Ian Simpson
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 2 The first major winter storm
of 2014 bore down on the northeastern United States on Thursday,
packing heavy snow, Arctic temperatures and strong winds for
returning holiday travelers, forecasters said.
The double-barreled storm system stretching from the lower
Mississippi Valley to the Atlantic coast could dump more than 12
inches (30.5 cm) of snow in some areas, especially southern New
England, by Friday morning, the National Weather Service said.
"Heavy snow, strong winds, frigid temperatures and dangerous
wind chills are in forecast for much of the region," it said in
a statement.
The storm is expected to snarl traffic on the I-95 highway
corridor between New York and Boston, the weather service said.
At the southern edge of the storm, Washington is expected to
receive less than one inch (2.5 cm) of snow.
The powerful storm forced about 1,000 U.S. flights to be
canceled and about 250 delayed, with the worst-affected airport
Chicago's O'Hare International, according to FlightAware, a
website which tracks air travel.
More than 94 million people were estimated to be traveling
during the holiday season through Jan. 1, the automotive group
AAA said, although many people may not be planning to head home
until later this week or over the weekend.
In Boston, public schools were told to close on Friday,
extending students' holiday break by a day.
"What a New Year's gift, to receive one last snowstorm as
mayor," said Mayor Thomas Menino, whose 20-year run as the
city's top executive will end on Monday.
The storm will provide an early challenge to New York Mayor
Bill de Blasio even as he tries to enact a progressive agenda.
Problems from digging out from snowstorms have been political
havoc for mayors in the United States' biggest city for
decades.
The weather service said the mass of Arctic air would drop
temperatures from 20 to 30 degrees below normal, with record
lows possible on Friday.
The low temperature in the contiguous United States on
Wednesday was -43 Fahrenheit (-42 Celsius) at Embarrass,
Minnesota, the weather service said.
(Additional reporting by Scott Malone in Boston; Editing by
Nick Zieminski)