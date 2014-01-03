NEW YORK/BOSTON Jan 3 A major snowstorm
producing blizzard-like conditions hammered the northeastern
United States on Friday, causing more than 1,000 U.S. flight
delays and cancellations, paralyzing road travel, and closing
schools and government offices.
The first major winter storm of 2014 brought bone-chilling
temperatures and high winds from the lower Mississippi Valley to
the Atlantic coast, with nearly 2 feet (60 cm) of snow falling
in some areas of Massachusetts.
Much of the U.S. northeast saw heavy snowfall and plummeting
temperatures late on Thursday and early on Friday morning, said
Jared Guyer, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
The weather service said the mass of Arctic air would drop
temperatures to levels 20 to 30 degrees below normal, with
record lows possible on Friday.
It was still snowing in some places, such as Boston, "but we
are probably past the peak in terms of intensity at this point,"
Guyer said, adding that the bitter cold and snow-scattering
winds showed no signs of letting up.
Snowfall reports varied widely, with Washington receiving
more than 2 inches (5 cm), Baltimore some 3 to 6 inches (8 to 15
cm), Philadelphia roughly 5 inches (13 cm), Hartford 6 to 10
inches (15-25 cm) and Boston some 14 inches (36 cm).
"If it's going to be cold, it might as well snow," said
Zander Fortier, a 29-year-old architect from Boston's Roslindale
neighborhood, where the flakes fell steadily on Thursday.
Residents grappled on Friday with road and school closures
throughout the region.
"Severe weather conditions" led officials to close New York
City public schools on Friday morning. Schools were also closed
in Hoboken and Jersey City, in New Jersey, and in Boston and
Providence Massachusetts.
The storm also posed the first major challenge to Bill de
Blasio, the newly-elected Mayor of New York, which expected to
see up to 8 inches (20 cm) of snow.
More than 1,400 U.S. flights were canceled and more than 340
were delayed early on Friday, according to flightaware.com.
New York's three major airports prepared hundreds of cots to
accommodate stranded travelers and Logan International Airport
said that up to a quarter of its scheduled flights had been
canceled on Thursday.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Thursday warned people to
stay in their homes and Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick
told non-essential state workers to head home on Thursday, as
did his officials in neighboring Connecticut.
"Tomorrow people should definitely consider staying in their
homes if the storm continues as we expect," said New York
Governor Andrew Cuomo. "This is nothing to be trifled with. We
have learned too well over the past few years the power of
Mother Nature. We have seen the damage that has been done."
A city worker in Philadelphia was killed after a machine he
was using was crushed by a mound of de-icing rock salt, NBC News
reported. In Chicago, a man was in critical condition after
being pulled out of an icy Lake Michigan by fire fighters.
(Additional reporting by Victoria Cavaliere, Marina Lopes and
Scott DiSavino in New York, Daniel Lovering in Cambridge,
Massachusetts, Ian Simpson in Washington, and Lisa Garza in
Dallas. Writing by Eric M. Johnson,; editing by Clive McKeef.)