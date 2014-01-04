NEW YORK Jan 4 Frigid temperatures gripped a
wide swath of the U.S. Midwest and Northeast on Saturday, as the
regions dug out from a deadly snow storm and braced for another
blast of dangerous winter weather.
A new round of Arctic air will bring potentially record low
temperatures in areas from Montana to Michigan starting this
weekend, with the extremely cold air pushing eastward and
blanketing the Northeast by early Tuesday, said Bob Oravec, a
forecaster with the National Weather Service.
Blizzard conditions are expected in the Central Plains and
Great Lakes regions, Oravec said.
Pittsburgh could see temperatures about 11 degrees below
zero Fahrenheit (minus 24 Celsius) by the early hours of
Tuesday. Chicago could be about negative 20 (minus 29 Celsius),
he said.
"Incredibly, it may feel as cold as negative 50 to negative
60 (minus 45 to minus 51 Celsius) on Sunday night over sections
of the north-central states," the National Weather Service said.
In those conditions, frost bite can set in on exposed skin
within five minutes, forecasters warned.
Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton has ordered all public
schools in the state closed on Monday to protect children from
dangerously cold weather.
Chicago schools will be open Monday despite the cold but
officials, in a statement, advised parents to "use their own
discretion in deciding whether to send their child to school."
The storm comes on the heels of a massive winter weather
system that slammed the Midwest and northeastern United States
just after New Year's Day, causing several deaths, grounding
thousands of flights and forcing the closure of schools and
government offices.
Snow and icy conditions have snarled air travel in recent
days, and on Saturday delays and cancellations continued to
cause headaches for travelers.
A total of 993 flights had been canceled across the United
States and 4,211 flights were delayed, with Chicago's O'Hare
International Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport
in New Jersey among the hardest-hit, according to tracking firm
FlightAware.com.
Airlines canceled more than 180 flights at O'Hare on
Saturday, according to the airport.
Molly Cox, who was in New York City for New Year's Eve, said
she missed her Friday night flight home to Denver because
LaGuardia Airport was "a disaster."
"I was told I wouldn't be able to get a flight out until
Sunday," she said. "With all the cancellations, all of the
airlines seem to be having this kind of chaos."
BOSTON HIT HARD
Boston was especially hard-hit by the first major storm of
2014, logging about 18 inches (45 cm) of snow on Friday, while
some towns north of New England's largest city saw close to 2
feet (60 cm) of accumulation.
Police and the National Guard rescued 10 people from five
beachside houses in Duxbury, Massachusetts, where flooding
occurred, according to the Boston Globe.
But life has begun to return to normal in Boston. The city
lifted its snow emergency at 5 p.m. on Friday.
Richard Walsh, a spokesman for Massport, the agency that
operates Boston's Logan International Airport, said the airfield
was clear on Saturday morning.
"The airlines are back on their schedules" and were busy
"accommodating passengers affected by the storm," he said.
New York City got about 7 inches (18 cm) and was slammed
with overnight air temperatures hovering under the freezing
mark.
Firefighters at a massive lumber warehouse blaze in Brooklyn
early on Saturday encountered several frozen hydrants, said a
spokesman with the New York Fire Department.
Washington received more than 2 inches (5 cm) of snow in the
storm, Philadelphia roughly 5 inches (13 cm) and Hartford 7
inches (18 cm). (U.S. snowfall: link.reuters.com/zym75v)
Connecticut woke Saturday to record low temperatures in some
areas, marking negative 9 degrees Fahrenheit (negative 23
Celsius) at Bradley International Airport.
Plows and salt spreaders were deployed across East Coast
cities to try and clear roads, but freezing temperatures
overnight left many streets an icy slick.
WEATHER-RELATED DEATHS
The weather was a factor in several deaths and hundreds of
reported road accidents. A 22-year-old man in Connecticut died
on Friday when his car slammed a Department of Transportation
truck, state police said. In Ohio, authorities say at least two
people were killed on Thursday in weather-related crashes.
A Philadelphia city worker was killed after a machine he was
using was crushed by a mound of rock salt on Thursday, according
to local media.
In Green Bay, Wisconsin, the temperature plummeted to -18
degrees Fahrenheit (-28 C) on Friday, breaking a record for the
date set in 1979, according to the National Weather Service.
With the new frigid air moving in, a National Football
League wild card playoff game between the Green Bay Packers and
the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at Green Bay's Lambeau Field
was expected to rank among the coldest matches on record, local
officials said.
Some 40,000 tickets to the game have been sold, according to
the Packers team.
