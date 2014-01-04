(Updates with some of the coldest temps in decades, other
details)
By Victoria Cavaliere
NEW YORK Jan 4 Many parts of the U.S. Midwest
braced for a blast of Arctic air this weekend that could bring
some of the coldest temperatures in two decades before advancing
to the Northeast, where residents are still digging out from a
deadly snowstorm.
Starting Sunday, the deep freeze will be felt in the
northern U.S. plains, including North and South Dakota, and
through the Great Lakes region and Ohio Valley, according to the
National Weather Service.
It will be some of the coldest weather to grip the region in
two decades, with blizzard conditions expected in the Central
Plains and Great Lakes regions, forecasters said.
"The last really big Arctic outbreak was 1994, said Bob
Oravec, a forecaster with the National Weather Service.
"Outbreaks like this don't occur everyday. They aren't unheard
of, but they are unusual."
This push of Arctic air could bring record low temperatures
in areas from Montana to Michigan, and move to the Northeast
where it will arrive by early Tuesday, forecasters said.
Chicago could be about negative 20 (minus 29 Celsius), he
said. Pittsburgh could see temperatures about 11 degrees below
zero Fahrenheit (minus 24 Celsius) by early Tuesday.
"Incredibly, it may feel as cold as negative 50 to negative
60 (minus 45 to minus 51 Celsius) on Sunday night over sections
of the north-central states," including Minnesota and Wisconsin,
the National Weather Service said in a statement.
In those conditions, frostbite can set in on exposed skin
within five minutes, forecasters warned.
Preparing for the dangerous weather, officials in several
states asked residents to use extra precautions when outdoors.
Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton has ordered all public
schools in the state closed on Monday to protect children from
dangerously cold weather.
Chicago schools will be open Monday despite the cold but
officials, in a statement, advised parents to "use their own
discretion in deciding whether to send their child to school."
In Pittsburgh, the transition team for Mayor-elect Bill
Peduto said his inauguration ceremony on Monday would be moved
from the steps of the local government building to an indoor
venue because of the weather.
Officials in Kentucky, which could see up to 8 inches (20
cm) of snow and freezing temperatures, were warning people to
avoid road travel and stay indoors.
"If you don't need to be out, stay in, stay home," said
Buddy Rogers, spokesman for Kentucky Emergency Management. "Take
the pets inside and take the livestock inside the barns and make
sure your elderly neighbors and friends are looked after."
Schools will remain closed in Nashville, Tennessee, until
Wednesday, a day after winter break was supposed to end, local
officials said.
The storm comes on the heels of a massive winter weather
system that slammed the U.S. Midwest and Northeast just after
New Year's Day, causing several deaths, grounding thousands of
flights and forcing schools and government offices to close.
MISSED FLIGHTS
A total of 1,266 flights were canceled across the United
States and 6,036 flights delayed on Saturday, with Chicago's
O'Hare International Airport and Newark Liberty International
Airport in New Jersey among the most affected, according to
tracking firm FlightAware.com.
Molly Cox, who was in New York City for New Year's Eve, said
she missed her Friday night flight home to Denver because
LaGuardia Airport was "a disaster."
"I was told I wouldn't be able to get a flight out until
Sunday," she said. "With all the cancellations, all of the
airlines seem to be having this kind of chaos."
Boston was especially hard-hit by the first major storm of
2014, logging about 18 inches (45 cm) of snow on Friday, while
some towns north of New England's largest city saw close to 2
feet (60 cm) of accumulation.
But life has begun to return to normal in Boston. The city
lifted its snow emergency at 5 p.m. on Friday.
New York City got about 7 inches (18 cm) and was slammed
with overnight air temperatures hovering under the freezing
mark. Washington received more than 2 inches (5 cm) of snow in
the storm, Philadelphia roughly 5 inches (13 cm) and Hartford 7
inches (18 cm). (U.S. snowfall: link.reuters.com/zym75v)
WEATHER-RELATED DEATHS
The weather was a factor in several deaths and hundreds of
reported road accidents. A 22-year-old man in Connecticut died
on Friday when his car slammed a Department of Transportation
truck, state police said. In Ohio, authorities say at least two
people were killed on Thursday in weather-related crashes.
In Green Bay, Wisconsin, the temperature plummeted to minus
18 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 28 C) on Friday, breaking a record
for the date set in 1979, according to the National Weather
Service.
With the new frigid air moving in, a National Football
League wild card playoff game between the Green Bay Packers and
the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at Green Bay's Lambeau Field
was expected to rank among the coldest matches on record, local
officials said.
Some 40,000 tickets to the game have been sold, according to
the Packers team.
