NEW YORK Jan 6 A blast of Arctic air gripped
the mid-section of the United States on Monday, bringing the
coldest temperatures in two decades, forcing businesses and
schools to close and causing widespread airline delays and
hazardous driving conditions.
Meteorologists said temperatures were dangerously cold and
life-threatening in some places, with 0 degrees Fahrenheit
(minus 18 Celsius) recorded in Chicago, St. Louis and
Indianapolis. The chill was set to bear down on eastern and
southern states as the day wore on.
The frigid temperatures in the United States mirrored or
outdid those in such parts of the world as Almaty, Kazakhstan
where it was minus 2 degrees F (minus 19 C); Mongolia, where
temperatures reached minus 10 degrees F (minus 23 C) and
Irkutsk, in Siberia, where it was minus 24 degrees F (minus 31
C).
In the United States, temperatures were 20 to 40 degrees
below average in parts of Montana, North and South Dakota,
Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Michigan and Nebraska, according to
the National Weather Service.
It issued warnings for life-threatening wind chills in
western and central North Dakota, with temperatures as low as
minus 60 F (minus 51 C).
"Cold temperatures and gusty winds associated with an arctic
airmass will continue dangerously cold wind chills as far south
as Brownsville, Texas and central Florida," the National Weather
Service said.
The last time Chicago was this cold was February 1996,
according to Accuweather.com.
"The Arctic cold front responsible for the frigid blast will
move through the East Coast Monday into Monday night and bring
the coldest temperatures some have experienced in twenty years,"
said Accuweather.com weather writer Mark Leberfinger.
Oklahoma City and Tulsa schools were closed because of the
extreme temperatures.
"It's a far cry from the days when our parents used to say
'I used to walk uphill both ways in a snow storm to get to
school,'" said Oklahoma City filmmaker Cacky Poarch, 45, the
mother of two children.
"Now, we just say, 'It's cold. No school today,'"
Poarch said.
The Arctic airmass will slam the eastern two-thirds of the
country through mid-week, the National Weather Service said.
Indiana was particularly hard hit. Offices and schools were
closed in Indianapolis and businesses were asked to close at
least until noon, if not all day, due to temperatures and wind
chill conditions.
Widespread wind chill warnings and advisories were issued
from eastern Montana and Wyoming through Minneapolis, Chicago
and St. Louis to the Atlantic seaboard.
The extreme cold can cause frostbite or hypothermia in
people and in pets in as little as five or 10 minutes, according
to meteorologist Fred Allen in a report for WeatherBug.
Excessive delays were reported at airports in Indianapolis,
Minneapolis, Chicago, Cincinnati, Cleveland and St. Louis.
Farmers in the Plains states of Nebraska and Kansas were
worried that the subzero temperatures would kill off part of the
new winter wheat crop which, while typically hardy, cannot
always tolerate extremely low temperatures.
Ranchers in South Dakota were keeping an eye on cattle
herds, as hundreds of calves were being born in the
life-threatening cold.
In Kansas City, where wind chills were forecast at -20 to
-40 degrees F (minus 29 C to minus 40 C), schools were closed.
Some roadways were shut down after slick conditions triggered
multiple early-morning collisions.
Lake-effect snow was set to barrel in off the Great Lakes,
dumping two to three feet of snow to the east and southeast
through Wednesday, meteorologists said.