By Nick Carey and Kim Palmer
CHICAGO/CLEVELAND, Ohio Jan 6 A blast of Arctic
air gripped the vast middle of the United States on Monday with
the coldest temperatures in two decades causing at least four
deaths, forcing businesses and schools to close and canceling
thousands of flights.
Shelters for the homeless were overflowing due to the severe
cold described by some meteorologists as the "polar vortex" and
dubbed by media as the "polar pig."
Temperatures were 20 to 40 degrees Fahrenheit (11 to 22
degrees Celsius) below average in parts of Montana, North and
South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Michigan and Nebraska,
according to the National Weather Service.
Babbitt, Minnesota, was the coldest place in the United
States on Monday at minus 37F (minus 38.3C), according to the
National Weather Service. It was chillier even than Mars in
recent days, where NASA's rover Curiosity showed a high
temperature on Jan. 2 of minus 32.8F (minus 36C).
The U.S. cold snap outdid freezing weather in Almaty,
Kazakhstan, where it was minus 8F (minus 22C), Mongolia at minus
10F (minus 23C) and Irkutsk, in Siberia, at minus 27F (minus
33C).
More than half the flights at Chicago's O'Hare International
Airport were canceled as fuel supplies froze, leaving crews
unable to fill aircraft tanks. The afternoon temperature in
Chicago was minus 12F (minus 24C).
The polar vortex, the coldest air in the Northern hemisphere
that hovers over the polar region in winter but can be pushed
south, was moving toward the East Coast where temperatures were
expected to fall into Tuesday. The cold airmass originated over
Siberia, the National Weather Service said on its website.
The coldest temperatures in years and gusty winds were
expected as far south as Brownsville, Texas, and central
Florida, the National Weather Service said.
The Northeast experienced unseasonably mild weather and
rain, but authorities warned travelers to expect icy roads and
sidewalks on Tuesday. Amtrak planned to operate its trains on a
reduced schedule throughout the Northeast corridor on Tuesday, a
spokesman said.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo declared a state of
emergency, announcing that parts of the New York State Thruway
in Western New York would be closed due to extreme winter
weather conditions there.
At least four weather-related deaths were reported,
including a 48-year-old Chicago man who had a heart attack while
shoveling snow on Sunday and an elderly woman who was found
outside her Indianapolis home early Monday.
In oil fields from Texas to North Dakota and Canada, the
severe cold threatened to disrupt traffic, strand wells and
interrupt drilling and fracking operations.
It also disrupted grain and livestock shipments throughout
the farm belt, curbed meat production at several packing plants
and threatened to damage the dormant wheat crop.
In Cleveland, Ohio, where the temperature was minus 3F
(minus 19C) and was forecast to drop to minus 6F (minus 21C)
overnight, homeless shelters were operating at full capacity.
Shelter operators had begun to open overflow facilities to
accommodate more than 2,000 people who had come seeking warmth.
"There are also going to be people that won't go into the
shelters," said Brian Davis, an organizer with Northeast Ohio
Coalition for the Homeless. Frostbite can set in within minutes
in such low temperatures, according to experts.
The National Weather Service issued warnings for
life-threatening wind chills in western and central North
Dakota, with temperatures as low as minus 60F (minus 51C).
TRAVEL SNARLED
Some 4,000 flights were canceled and 7,500 delayed,
according to FlightAware.com, which tracks airline activity.
Many airlines could not allow their ground crews to remain
outdoors for more than 15 minutes at a time. There were hundreds
of cancellations by airlines including United, Southwest
, and American.
"The fuel and glycol supplies are frozen at (Chicago O'Hare)
and other airports in the Midwest and Northeast," said Andrea
Huguely, a spokeswoman for American Airlines Group. "We are
unable to pump fuel and or de-ice."
After five days of scrambling to catch up from storm delays,
JetBlue said it would halt operations at three airports
in the New York area and Boston Logan International Airport from
5 p.m. EST (2200 GMT) Monday until 10 a.m. EST (1500 GMT) on
Tuesday to give crews time to rest.
The bitter cold combined with blowing snow was complicating
rail traffic as well. Union Pacific, one of the largest
railroads and a chief mover of grains, chemicals, coal and
automotive parts, warned customers on Monday that the weather
was causing delays up to 48 hours across Illinois, Iowa,
Minnesota, Missouri and Wisconsin.
Following last week's storm that dumped up to 2 feet (60 cm)
of snow on parts of New England, some shoppers opted for the
comforts of home rather than venturing out.
Many people did not have the luxury of staying home.
In the western Chicago suburb of Geneva, Beth Anderson, 38,
was shoveling the remains of Sunday's snow from her driveway
before sunrise on Monday while warming up her pickup truck for
the short drive to her job at a mall.
"I just wish I could get the day off too but it would take
more than a bit of weather to close down the mall where I work,"
she said.