By Ian Simpson
WASHINGTON Jan 21 A winter storm packing snow
and Arctic cold slammed the northeastern United States on
Tuesday, grounding 3,000 flights, shutting down governments and
schools and making travel a potential nightmare for millions.
States across the northeast declared emergencies and warned
residents not to travel during the fast-moving storm, which
packed a potentially lethal combination of snow and wind, backed
by temperatures up to 30 degrees Fahrenheit (17 degrees Celsius)
below normal.
The system could dump as much as a foot (30 cm) of snow on
southern New England and to snarl the evening commutes of
millions along the I-95 highway corridor from Boston to
Washington, said Bruce Sullivan, a senior meteorologist at the
National Weather Service.
"Behind this system is a lot of strong winds, (with) very
cold, bitter temperatures, so this snow is going to be around
for a while," said Bruce Sullivan, senior meteorologist with the
National Weather Service.
He warned that stranded travelers faced potential frostbite
or worse. "That's the risk you take if you travel in this kind
of weather," Sullivan said.
Hundreds of thousands of federal workers in Washington were
ordered to stay home. City schools and offices also shut down,
and the White House called off its Tuesday press briefing.
But the Supreme Court remained open to hear cases, and
organizers of the annual anti-abortion March for Life said
Wednesday's rally would go on regardless of weather.
FLIGHTS CANCELED
About 3,000 airline flights in the United States were
canceled, according to FlightAware.com, a tracking service. The
bad weather left thousands of air travelers wondering when they
were going to get home.
"I rushed to the airport, but (my flight) just got
canceled," said Sumeet Kapoor, 24, a North Carolina State
University graduate student who was on his way from Washington's
Reagan National Airport to Raleigh, North Carolina.
"I actually had a class at 6, but I'm going to be late, I
guess," he said.
Hours after he was sworn in to a second term, New Jersey
Governor Chris Christie declared a state of emergency, as did
Delaware Governor Jack Markell. Christie's inauguration party on
Ellis Island in New York Harbor was canceled because of the
looming storm.
In Massachusetts, Governor Deval Patrick postponed his
annual state of the state address because of the weather.
State governments in Delaware and Maryland shut down and
Connecticut sent nonessential state workers home beginning at 3
p.m. ET (2000 GMT). The Maryland Transit Administration cut back
rail and bus services.
In Connecticut and Virginia, state officials warned
residents not to travel if they did not have to.
Some schools in North Carolina closed early, and schools
were shut across Virginia and West Virginia. Connecticut closed
all its schools for Wednesday, and Hartford, the state capital,
sent students home early on Tuesday.
At a gas station in Princeton, West Virginia, residents
said they were stocking up on propane, food and other staples in
case they lost power and had to weather the storm.
"The snow by itself isn't a threat. It's when it freezes
after and weighs down the power lines that I get worried," said
Jim Mullins, who spent the day buying supplies.
Forecaster AccuWeather said the cold front would drop
temperatures below freezing as far south as northern Florida.
While the polar front grips the eastern United States, the
western half will see above-average temperatures as a drought
worsens, the National Weather Service said.
Sullivan, the meteorologist, said the cold snap would be
followed by two more polar fronts through the weekend. One would
hit the Great Lakes region, and the other the upper Great
Plains, he said.