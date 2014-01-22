Jan 22 Residents of the northeastern United
States on Wednesday looked to dig themselves out from a storm
that has dumped over a foot (30.5 cm) of snow in many places,
snarling traffic and forcing the Philadelphia school system to
shut down.
The weather system packing snow and Arctic cold forced the
cancellation of over 3,000 flights.
Before the end of Tuesday, parts of Pennsylvania and New
Jersey had seen about 15 inches (38 cm) of snow, said Stephen
Corfidi with the National Weather Service.
States across the northeast, including New York, declared
emergencies and warned residents not to travel during the
fast-moving storm.
Far less snowfall is expected for Wednesday, but flurries
will touch parts of New England as the weather system moves
north toward the Canadian Maritimes, Corfidi said.
"The real story is going to be a persistent period of cold
in the wake of this system," he said.
Temperatures in western Pennsylvania will dip below 0
Fahrenheit (minus 18 Celsius), and many other areas in the
northeast will not see the mercury rise above 20F (minus 7C),
Corfidi said.
In anticipation of the harsh weather, Philadelphia closed
its schools and all city offices. In New York, school children
would have to go without a snow day on Wednesday, as the public
school system planned to remain in operation, according to the
city's Department of Education.
Metro-North, the suburban commuter rail service serving
northern suburbs of New York City, warned on its website of
possible weather-related delays on Wednesday.
Amid heavy snowfall on Tuesday, hundreds of thousands of
federal workers in Washington were ordered to stay home. City
schools and offices also shut down, and the White House called
off its Tuesday press briefing.
But the Supreme Court remained open to hear cases, and
organizers of the annual anti-abortion March for Life said
Wednesday's rally would go on regardless of weather.
The federal government was slated to be open on Wednesday,
but employees have the option of taking unscheduled leave or
working from home.
On Tuesday, state governments in Delaware and Maryland shut
down due to the storm and Connecticut sent nonessential state
workers home in the afternoon.
The streets of downtown Rockville, Maryland, were mostly
empty on Tuesday afternoon, except for crews removing snow.
Mike Rogers, 49, of Howard County, a contractor for Ruppert
Landscaping, had been clearing the sidewalk with a snow blower
since late morning. "I like the snow, personally," he said. "I'm
not working if it doesn't snow."
(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles and Dave Warner
in Philadelphia; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)