(Adds details, shifts dateline to NEW ORLEANS)
By Kathy Finn
NEW ORLEANS Jan 28 A rare blast of snow, sleet
and ice hit the U.S. South on Tuesday, prompting three states to
declare a state of emergency, closing the New Orleans airport
and causing chaos on roads for drivers unaccustomed to the
dangerously slick conditions.
The southern cold snap is part of an arctic front that has
put much of the Northeast and northern Plains under warnings and
advisories for severe wind chills. Temperatures in parts of
those regions could feel as cold as minus 30 Fahrenheit (minus
34 Celsius) on Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.
Louisiana, Mississippi and North Carolina each declared a
state of emergency, telling motorists to stay off the roads.
"Residents should not overreact but should make plans now to
ensure they are prepared for prolonged freezing conditions and
icy roadways," Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant said.
The last flight left New Orleans at about 11 a.m. local time
(1700 GMT) on Tuesday and its Louis Armstrong International
Airport was then closed to commercial traffic ahead of the
predicted ice storm. Authorities also shut the 24-mile (39-km)
Causeway Bridge, which spans Lake Pontchartrain, because of icy
conditions.
Residents and tourists excited by the novelty of the
conditions took photos of icicles hanging from the wrought-iron
balconies of the city's historic French Quarter.
Temperatures are forecast to hit a low of 23 degrees
Fahrenheit (-5 Celsius) in New Orleans on Tuesday night and the
city could see its first snowfall in years.
"This is pretty rare in New Orleans," Mike Efferson of the
National Weather Service Office in Slidell, Louisiana, said of
the conditions.
"This only happens about every 10 years."
CLOSING DOWN
Schools and government offices across a wide swath of the
country were closed. Airlines canceled or delayed thousands of
flights, and officials closed roads as conditions worsened.
North Carolina and South Carolina were expected to get the
most snow, while the heaviest ice accumulation was forecast from
Louisiana to the Carolinas, the weather service said.
Temperatures 10 to 20 degrees colder than normal were
expected to continue for much of the eastern United States. In
Washington, the National Gallery's skating rink was closed, with
officials saying it was too cold for skaters to be out on the
ice.
Jury selection in the corruption trial of a former New
Orleans mayor Ray Nagin was suspended because of the weather.
"We're getting a bit of everything," said Jody White, a
police sergeant in Opelousas, Louisiana. "It's cold. The sleet
is coming down in patches."
In Alabama, two people died and five others were
hospitalized after a seven-car pileup on an ice-covered bridge
near Montgomery, said Robyn Litchfield, an Alabama Department of
Public Safety spokeswoman.
Lawmakers in South Carolina canceled this week's session of
the state legislature, citing weather concerns.
The storm took a toll on air travel across the region, with
more than 3,000 U.S. flights canceled and hundreds of others
delayed, according to flight tracking website FlightAware.com.
STOCKING UP ON SPIRITS
The manager of a popular Louisiana grocery store said it was
packed with shoppers stocking up on food and supplies before it
also closed.
"They were buying hurricane stuff, including a lot of
spirits, of course," said Edwin Moreno, manager at Dorignac's
Food Center in suburban New Orleans.
The bad weather prompted a federal judge in Knoxville,
Tennessee, to postpone court proceedings part way through a
sentencing hearing for three peace activists, including an
elderly nun.
Winter weather advisories were also issued for a wide swath
of eastern and central Texas for Tuesday, with predictions of up
to 1 inch (2.5 cm) of snow near the state's border with northern
Louisiana.
Rain and freezing temperatures combined to snarl the morning
commute through large parts of central Texas and Louisiana,
where roads and bridges were iced over. Police in Austin,
Texas, reported more than 150 crashes caused by icy roads but
said there had been no fatalities.
