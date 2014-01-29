By Karen Brooks
AUSTIN, Texas Jan 29 A rare winter storm
gripped the U.S. South on Wednesday, killing five people,
stranding children overnight at their schools, gnarling traffic
across many states and canceling flights at the world's busiest
airport.
At least five deaths in Alabama were blamed on the icy storm
that slammed the region from Texas through Georgia and the
Carolinas.
Forecasters predicted little relief from the ice on
Wednesday, with temperatures unlikely to rise much above
freezing for long enough to thaw roads and bridges, before
freezing again early Thursday across the Southeast.
"We are all in this together and we will get through it
together," read a statement from police in Anniston, Alabama.
"What was to be a simple dusting (of snow) has turned into
something more. None of us were prepared."
Airlines canceled thousands of flights from Houston to
Atlanta, with some 500 alone halted early Wednesday at the
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the world's
busiest airport.
The wintry mix of snow, sleet and ice had moved further to
the southeast Wednesday, to southeast Georgia, the Carolinas and
Virginia, according to forecasters at The Weather Channel.
In Virginia, up to 10 inches of snow fell overnight in some
parts of the state, said meteorologists at Accuweather.com. Two
inches of sleet pelted North Carolina by Wednesday morning.
Sections of major roadways remained closed in Louisiana near
New Orleans, including the 24-mile Causeway Bridge spanning Lake
Pontchartrain.
Authorities rescued about 50 schoolchildren in Atlanta,
whose buses were stranded overnight on an icy roadway, district
officials said.
Hundreds of other students remained sheltered in schools and
other locations, their parents unable to reach them after being
stuck in an epic traffic snarl that continued for more than 12
hours along the I-75 highway and nearby roadways.
At E. Rivers Elementary School in Atlanta, 95 students were
stranded and stayed overnight on Tuesday, Principal Matt Rogers
told Reuters.
"We're feeding them, we're watching movies, eating pizza,"
he told Reuters early Wednesday. "We just had breakfast. It's
like a sleepover."
Their overnight adventure was shared by two parents who were
unable to leave after they had arrived to pick up their
children, he said.
"I had some parents who were in their cars for seven hours
to go seven miles," Rogers said.
In Birmingham, Alabama, about 800 students remained stranded
in their schools early Wednesday, Birmingham Mayor William Bell
said. Teachers stayed with them, giving them food and water, he
said.
"We realize that is not good enough for parents who want to
hold their children in their arms," Bell said. "We are doing all
we can to reunite children with their parents."
