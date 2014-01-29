(Adds comments from Atlanta residents, stranded drivers)
By David Beasley
ATLANTA Jan 29 A rare ice storm turned Atlanta
into a slippery mess on Wednesday, stranding thousands for hours
on frozen roadways and raising questions about how city leaders
prepared for and handled the cold snap that slammed the U.S.
South.
The storm, which has killed at least seven people, on
Tuesday swept over a region of about 60 million largely
unaccustomed to ice and snow - stretching from Texas through
Georgia and into the Carolinas - and forecasts called for more
freezing weather on Thursday.
Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed came under fire for his response to
a storm that trapped hundreds of children in schools overnight,
some without provisions, and created traffic jams stretching for
miles on roads coated with two inches of snow.
"Folks are angry with the mayor of Atlanta, with the
governor," said Flavia DiCesare, 54, who spent the night in her
office at Cox Enterprises in Atlanta, about 30 miles from home.
The mayor said schools, businesses and government offices
were partly to blame for sending all the workers home just as
the storm was rolling in.
"During the day, we have a million to 1.2 million people in
this city and all those people were out in very bad weather. It
hampered our ability to get our equipment on the ground and to
prepare our roads for that," Reed told a news conference.
"The error - and we have shared responsibility for the error
- the error was letting everybody out at once," he said.
Georgia Governor Nathan Deal said all of Atlanta's school
children had been safely returned to their families by Wednesday
evening, with help from the National Guard and State Patrol.
The one-day snowfall of 2.6 inches ranked as the 20th
heaviest in Atlanta, which has recorded a daily snowfall of an
inch or more 55 times since 1928, according to the National
Weather Service.
The city's highways became parking lots and thousands of
motorists, still stuck 24 hours after the storm hit, were
seeking help and food. Workers who couldn't get home were
setting up makeshift accommodations in stores and offices.
The roads, littered with stranded cars, looked like a scene
from the television show "Walking Dead", said DiCesare, who
spent the night in her office with about 100 other employees.
"It looks like zombies walking on the side of these roads,"
she said.
About 800 traffic accidents were reported in the city, but
there were no serious injuries, officials said. At least five
deaths in Alabama and two in Georgia were blamed on the weather.
Latasha Wade, 38, said she was awaiting word of her
31-year-old brother, last heard from Tuesday night after his car
was stranded in Atlanta.
"I don't know if he's laying out in the snow or what," she
said. "It's the most hurtful thing because I don't know anything
that's going on with my brother."
The storm took a toll on air travel across the region, with
more than 2,600 U.S. flights canceled and hundreds of others
delayed, according to flight tracking website FlightAware.com.
In southern Louisiana, the ice and cold were the worst the
region has seen in a decade.
Near New Orleans, sections of major roadways were closed,
including the 24-mile Causeway Bridge spanning Lake
Pontchartrain, and nearly a full day of flights were canceled at
Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.
Across the South, authorities appeared caught off guard by
Tuesday's storm, and were left to cope with its aftermath on
Wednesday.
In Birmingham, Alabama, authorities said a lack of warning
about the treacherous conditions led to thousands being stuck on
roads, in shelters and in schools on Tuesday night.
Snow-clearing vehicles were initially directed south of the
city, where the icy conditions were expected to hit.
"We proceeded to have school and have people go to their
jobs," Mayor William Bell said. "When it came, it was too late."
About 800 students were stranded overnight in Birmingham
schools.
Forecasters predicted little relief to the unusual cold
blast, with temperatures due to dip below freezing again across
the Southeast early on Thursday. That could hinder efforts to
clear ice-covered roads across the region.
Nicole Lynch, 22, a student at Kennesaw State University,
was among the Atlanta motorists who found themselves stuck in
frustrating traffic snarls.
"They should have at least warned any sort of road crew, or
taken some precautions. They should have canceled school a lot
sooner than they did," Lynch said. "It's a lot of shudda, cudda,
wuddas."
A Facebook page called "Stranded Motorists Help Jan 28,
2014" which has more than 10,000 members, amassed entries from
frustrated drivers and volunteers trying to come to their aid
after the daylong gridlock in the Atlanta metro area.
Rachel Richter, 30, said she finally abandoned her car,
after sitting in a traffic jam for six hours.
"It was more the frustration that it was just complete
gridlock. Nothing was moving at all," she said. "You moved like
an inch in two hours."
(Additional reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta, Verna Gates
in Birmingham, Alabama, Ellen Wulfhorst in New York, Kathy Finn
in New Orleans, Harriet McLeod on Charleston, South Carolina;
