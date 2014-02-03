NEW YORK Feb 3 Weather-forecasting groundhog
Punxsutawney Phil was proven right on Monday as a winter storm
swept across the Northeastern United States and brought an
all-too-familiar bout of travel woes.
Travelers leaving the New York City area after Sunday's
Super Bowl championship football game faced snarls at the
region's airports and risky driving conditions on the roads.
The brunt of the flight delays and cancellations was borne
by Newark Liberty International Airport, the closest to the
stadium where the Denver Broncos fell to the Seattle Seahawks
43-8 in Sunday's National Football League matchup.
Newark had 58 flights canceled on Monday morning, according
to Flightaware.com, an online site that tracks air traffic.
Delays of several hours also affected flights at New York's
LaGuardia Airport and John F. Kennedy International Airport. The
small Teterboro Airport near the football stadium in New Jersey,
which handles private jets, also had delays, Flightaware.com
said.
Across the United States, 1,048 flights were canceled, it
said.
Driving conditions were hazardous along the Interstate 95
corridor from Washington, D.C., north to Boston, meteorologists
said.
The storm blew in after dumping several inches of snow in
the Ohio Valley on Sunday, the day famed groundhog Punxsutawney
Phil emerged from his burrow in Pennsylvania, saw his shadow and
predicted six more weeks of winter.
The storm was named Maximus, the 13th named storm of the
season, according to Weather.com.
More wintry weather lies in its wake, said Weather.com
meteorologist Chris Dolce.
"By Monday evening, the snow will end as Maximus moves out
to sea," he said. "After that, we'll turn our attention to the
next winter storm, Nika, which will affect a large swath of the
central and eastern states Tuesday and Wednesday."
The National Weather Service said Monday's storm could bring
"significant snowfall" from eastern Kentucky to eastern New York
of four to eight inches.
Winter storm warnings were issued by the National Weather
Service on Monday for southeastern Colorado, southeastern
Kansas, northwestern Missouri, southwestern Ohio, northern
Kentucky, western Pennsylvania, east central Ohio, western
Maryland, central Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and New
York City and its surrounding areas.
