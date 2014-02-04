By Carey Gillam
| KANSAS CITY, Mo.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. Feb 4 An unusually heavy storm
was blanketing Kansas with what forecasters said could be up to
10 inches of snow on Tuesday before an expected quick march
across the Midwest and into New England.
The band of heavy, wet snow forced the closing of many state
offices and schools throughout the region, as authorities
advised people to stay in their homes and the National Weather
Service warned of "extremely difficult travel conditions."
"Kansas City and eastern Kansas is going to get a lot of
snow," said Greg Carbin, meteorologist for the NWS Storm
Prediction Center. "It's remarkable weather. Winter is
entrenched. It doesn't appear to be wanting to go anywhere."
The storm system set up Monday night over southwestern
Kansas and was peaking over Kansas City on Tuesday, weather
service meteorologist Dan Hawblitzel said. Only about 3 percent
of the winter storms that hit Kansas City total more than 6
inches of snow, so this event is uncommon, he said.
The storm system is carrying a heavy swath of snow through
the central United States, and is forecast to track east and
north into Pennsylvania, New York, and the New England states by
Wednesday.
"This will hit about two-thirds of the country," Hawblitzel
said.
The incoming snow comes after a fast-moving winter storm hit
the U.S. Northeast on Monday, forcing flight cancellations
throughout the region and tying up traffic the day after the
NFL's Super Bowl championship game in New Jersey.
Flight delays and cancellations were continuing on Tuesday
as the new storm advanced. There were more than 3,100 flights
delayed on Tuesday morning and 905 flights cancelled, according
to Flightaware.com, an online site that tracks air traffic.
On Sunday, famed groundhog Punxsutawney Phil emerged from
his burrow in the town of Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, saw his
shadow and - as the legend goes - predicted six more weeks of
winter.
(Reporting by Carey Gillam; editing by Gunna Dickson)