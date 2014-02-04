(Updates snow totals, forecasts, flight information)
By Carey Gillam
KANSAS CITY, Mo. Feb 4 An unusually heavy
winter storm marched across the nation's mid-section, heading
east on Tuesday, threatening roughly two-thirds of the country
with what forecasters said could be up to a foot (30 cm) of
snow.
The storm system forced the closing of many state offices
and schools in hard-hit Kansas, where Governor Sam Brownback
declared a state of "disaster emergency." Authorities in Kansas
and neighboring Missouri advised residents to stay in their
homes and the National Weather Service (NWS) warned of
"extremely difficult travel conditions."
Interstate 70, a key road artery connecting Kansas City and
St. Louis, Missouri, was closed in both directions for part of
the day Tuesday near Columbia, Missouri, after poor visibility
and slippery conditions caused several tractor-trailers to
collide, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Numerous additional accidents were reported in Missouri as
cars skidded off slick highways, the state patrol said.
Four to seven inches of snow had fallen in the Kansas City
area by late afternoon, with more expected before the system
tapers off early Wednesday, according to the NWS.
"Kansas City and eastern Kansas is going to get a lot of
snow," said Greg Carbin, meteorologist for the NWS Storm
Prediction Center. "It's remarkable weather. Winter is
entrenched. It doesn't appear to be wanting to go anywhere."
The heavy snow and ice tracking through the central United
States was headed north-east into Pennsylvania, New York and New
England, forecasters said.
Areas from the lower Great Lakes eastward through central
New England should see a foot or more of snow before the system
moves out to sea by Wednesday night, according to the NWS, and
heavy rains could result in flooding across the Tennessee Valley
and Ohio Valley.
Nearly 8,000 flights were delayed across the country on
Tuesday afternoon, and more than 1,640 were canceled, according
to Flightaware.com, a website that tracks air traffic.
The storm set up Monday night over southwestern Kansas and
was peaking over Kansas City on Tuesday.
This event is uncommon, said NWS meteorologist Dan
Hawblitzel, as only about 3 percent of the winter storms that
hit Kansas City total more than six inches of snow.
Connecticut Gov. Dannel Malloy postponed his state of the
state address. He said the impending storm was also causing
state legislative leaders to push back by a day the start of the
joint legislative session.
"While I hope the storm is not as bad as predictions
suggest, I also don't want to put anyone in harm's way," Gov.
Malloy said in a statement announcing the delay.
Schools in Providence, Rhode Island, were ordered closed
Wednesday.
Icy conditions were wreaking havoc in Arkansas early on
Tuesday, with multiple accidents reported on major traffic
arteries, said Arkansas highway officials.
The most hazardous conditions were reported in the
northwestern corner of the state, near the Missouri and Oklahoma
borders.
Arkansas Governor Mike Beebe directed that only "essential"
state employees were to report for work in the Little Rock area.
The incoming snow comes after a fast-moving winter storm hit
the U.S. Northeast on Monday, forcing flight cancellations
throughout the region and tying up road traffic the day after
the NFL's Super Bowl championship game in New Jersey.
On Sunday, the famed groundhog "Punxsutawney Phil" emerged
from his burrow in the small Pennsylvania town, saw his shadow
and - as the legend goes - predicted six more weeks of winter.
(Reporting by Carey Gillam, additional reporting by Steve
Barnes in Little Rock, Arkansas, and Scott Malone in Boston;
editing by G Crosse and Gunna Dickson)