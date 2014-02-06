(Adds death in Chicago area)
By Scott Malone and Victoria Cavaliere
BOSTON/NEW YORK Feb 6 The latest in a rapid
succession of brutal winter storms hit the United States on
Wednesday, cutting power to over a million homes and businesses
and playing havoc with road and air transport links.
The snow and ice storms in the country's Northeast triggered
states of emergency in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania,
and some districts reported stocks of the salt used to keep
roads ice-free were running low.
The hardest-hit state was Pennsylvania, where 849,000
customers were without electricity at one point, according to
the governor. By 8 p.m. local time (0100 GMT Thursday), the
figure was just over 625,000, said Cory Angell, a spokesman for
the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency.
In all, over a million Northeast homes and businesses were
cut off, according to local power companies.
Throughout the United States, 2,893 flights were canceled on
Wednesday, according to FlightAware.com, an online flight
tracking site.
In the Northeast, roughly half the departing flights were
canceled out of Newark Liberty International, LaGuardia in New
York and Boston's Logan International, FlightAware said.
Snow continued to fall in patches along the East Coast, but
by early on Thursday the storm looked to have largely run its
course, a forecaster at the National Weather Service said.
SALT SHORTAGE
In some areas, stocks of rock salt run down during the
season's series of heavy storms were almost depleted, with
officials in New York and New Jersey as well as commercial
suppliers saying they were running short.
"We have a salt shortage for some parts of the state,
primarily New York City and the Long Island area, because there
have been so many storms this season already," New York Governor
Andrew Cuomo told reporters on a conference call. "The state
does have a significant amount of salt on hand. We'll be
shipping that salt around the state."
Neighboring New Jersey reported a similar shortage.
"We've had so many storms, one after another, that it
definitely has put a very significant demand on salt," said Joe
Dee, a spokesman for the state Department of Transportation.
"Our supplies are dwindling (though) we have plenty for this
storm."
As of Jan. 26, New Jersey had spent $60 million on snow
removal, putting it on track to break the record of $62.5
million spent last year, Dee said.
Most U.S. states and major cities do not try to set an upper
limit on spending for snow removal but authorize agencies to
spend what is necessary and count on legislatures to cover the
cost.
"Before I became governor, I never saw winter in budgetary
terms, but now I do," Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick told
local WBZ radio, adding that he was counting on lawmakers to
fund the state's rising snow-removal and salt tab.
Some commercial suppliers said they had run out.
"With major rock salt shortages, it's starting to get scary
out there," said Anthony Scorzetti, a hardware and paint manager
for Braen Supply in Wanaque, New Jersey. "I have people calling
from all parts of the East Coast looking for it, and we just
have nothing."
Tom Breier, general manager of Ice Melt Chicago, a supplier
based in Lisle, Illinois, said he got a call from a New York
supplier pleading for salt but could not help.
DANGEROUS DRIVING
Bruce Small, 58, an aircraft mechanic from Milford,
Connecticut, called the local road conditions "horrible."
More than 300 traffic accidents were reported on major
roadways and side streets in the state, though there were no
fatalities, according to Connecticut State Police.
The same storm system earlier claimed the life of a woman in
a Chicago suburb, who died after being struck in a parking lot
on Wednesday morning by a pickup truck fitted with a snowplow,
officials said.
Ice Melt Chicago's Breier said the weather was also
disrupting shipping.
A lot of the salt in the Chicago area is delivered along the
Mississippi and Illinois rivers on barges, but the Illinois was
frozen. The salt was arriving by truck, he said, increasing
freight costs.
Denver, Colorado recorded a cold weather record for Feb. 5,
with the day's high staying below zero Fahrenheit at minus 1
(minus 18 Celsius).
"This is likely the coldest air mass we'll see in Colorado
for 2014," said National Weather Service meteorologist Kyle
Ferdin.
(Additional reporting by Mary Wisniewski in Chicago, Edward
Krudy and Scott DiSavino in New York, Richard Weizel in
Connecticut, Colleen Jenkins in Winston-Salem, North Carolina,
Eric M. Johnson in Seattle, Keith Coffman in Denver and Alex
Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and John
Stonestreet)