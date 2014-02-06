Feb 6 Utility crews on Thursday worked to
restore power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses
in the U.S. Northeast after a snow and ice storm slammed the
region. But flights began returning to normal after thousands of
delays or cancellations.
The latest in a series of winter blasts dumped up to about a
foot (30 cm) of snow on Wednesday and early Thursday on the
Eastern Seaboard from Maryland to Maine. About 100 million
people - or one-third of the U.S. population, lives in the
region.
The storm coated roads with ice and broke tree limbs,
knocking down power lines. At least four deaths were related to
the storm, authorities said.
Pennsylvania was the hardest hit. At one point, 849,000
customers were without power, according to the Pennsylvania
Emergency Management Agency. By 8 a.m. EST (1300 GMT), utility
crews had gotten number down to just over 500,000, the agency
said.
"The storm that we had yesterday is pretty much done for
Pennsylvania," said Craig Evanego, a forecaster with the
National Weather Service in State College, Pennsylvania.
Airports began clearing backlogs, with 479 flights
throughout the United States canceled as of 10 a.m. EST (1500
GMT), down from 2,893 flights on Wednesday, according to
FlightAware.com, an online flight tracking site.
Snow continued falling in patches along the East Coast, but
by early on Thursday the storm appeared to have largely run its
course, the National Weather Service said.
The East was not the only area hit by snow. In Dallas, an
early morning dusting snarled morning traffic.
In Baltimore, pawnshop worker Sheila Bateman said her
morning jog with her dogs has become a slippery romp.
"I would be better off with ice skates than running shoes.
The dogs sometimes go sliding with their legs going out from
under them," she said.
The storms have taken their toll on the region, slowing
construction, putting a damper on shopping and depleting stocks
of the salt used to keep roads ice-free in some areas.
New Jersey, for example, had spent $60 million on snow
removal as of Jan. 26, putting it on track to break the record
of $62.5 million spent last year, said Joe Dee, a spokesman for
the state Department of Transportation.
Most states and major cities do not try to set an upper
limit on spending for snow removal but authorize agencies to
spend what is necessary and count on legislatures to cover the
cost.
A lot of the salt in the Chicago area is delivered along the
Mississippi and Illinois rivers on barges, but the Illinois was
frozen on Thursday. The salt was arriving by truck, increasing
costs, said Tom Breier, general manager of Ice Melt Chicago, a
supplier based in Lisle, Illinois.
The winter siege, which by now seems never-ending for some,
could produce yet another barrage of bad weather, according to
the National Weather Service's Evanego.
"It looks like this weekend there could be a system that
comes through and there could be some (more) snow," he said.
(Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Additional reporting by Mary
Wisniewski in Chicago, Edward Krudy and Scott DiSavino in New
York, Richard Weizel in Connecticut,)