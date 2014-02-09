(Updates outages and road conditions, adds Northwest snow
forecast)
By Suzi Parker
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. Feb 8 Abandoned cars littered
roads in Little Rock on Saturday, after heavy snowfall the night
before led motorists to leave their vehicles behind, police
said.
At the same time, residents of Pennsylvania were coping with
the aftermath of wintry weather that has left about 107,000
homes and businesses still without power in the southeast part
of the state.
Main roads in the Arkansas capital were increasingly open to
travel on Saturday as police towed away abandoned cars and crews
worked to remove 2 to 4 inches (5 to 10 cm) of snow that fell in
two hours on Friday night.
Little Rock police said they received reports of at least
151 accidents, and some streets resembled parking lots.
It was not clear how many cars were left abandoned, but a
police dispatcher said one street alone had about 30 vehicles
left behind.
Forecasters on Friday warned of the snowfall, and schools
let out early in anticipation. But the snow was heavier than
forecast and took some motorists by surprise.
"It was terrifying with all the cars sliding around," Angie
Thompson, a Little Rock resident, said after abandoning her car
three blocks from her home.
"It looked like a life-size pinball machine. I hit someone
who was stuck and then had two cars hit me within 10 minutes."
Frigid air stretched from the northern Great Plains to the
Great Lakes, and the National Weather Service issued a winter
storm watch for Little Rock. The city could get more than 6
inches (15 cm) of snow from early Monday into Tuesday, the
weather service said.
On Wednesday, a winter storm in the northeast United States
cut power to more than a million homes and businesses.
Pennsylvania was hardest hit with about 849,000 customers
without electricity.
Repair efforts have been hampered as utility crews have been
forced to dig out snowbanks and chip ice off damaged electrical
equipment before they can begin repairs.
About 107,000 customers were still without power in the
Philadelphia area, said Cathy Engel Menendez, a spokeswoman for
local utility PECO, an Exelon company.
Some people in hard-hit rural and suburban areas may have to
wait until early next week to get power restored, Menendez said.
The storm also knocked out power to nearly 200,000 customers
in Maryland, but 99 percent of them had seen service restored by
Saturday afternoon, according to a Baltimore Gas and Electric
spokeswoman.
National Weather Service said storms were expected to bring
much-needed rain and snow to the Pacific Northwest, Rocky
Mountains and parts of California. The northern part of
California could get up to three feet of snow in parts of the
Sierra Nevada, it said.
(Reporting by Suzi Parker in Little Rock, Writing By Jonathan
Allen and Ian Simpson; Editing by Alex Dobuzinskis and Chris
Reese)