By David Beasley
| ATLANTA
ATLANTA Feb 10 The U.S. Southeast braced on
Monday for a blast of freezing rain, snow and ice, and
government officials took early steps to ensure they were not
caught flat-footed in another winter storm.
A cold air mass behind an arctic front was likely to bring a
wintry mix for a broad swath of the country stretching from
Texas to North Carolina early in the week, the National Weather
Service said.
In Georgia, where sleet and snow may begin falling as early
as Monday night, Governor Nathan Deal put emergency response
agencies on alert and asked residents to make plans to be off
the roads by early evening.
"At the moment, local meteorologists are advising us to
expect a 'major storm' that could bring significant levels of
snow and ice," Deal said. "We have passed along this latest
weather information to school superintendents and local
emergency management agencies."
Georgia officials faced an avalanche of criticism last month
when Atlanta highways became gridlocked with hundreds of
thousands of commuters after about 2 inches (5 cm) of snow fell
around the city.
Deal, a Republican up for re-election this year, admitted
the state's response fell short and vowed to take steps to be
better prepared for future storms.
The governor said he had put the state's National Guard on
notice on Sunday that they could be called up to help, and he
directed transportation officials to have equipment in place in
areas where the snow and ice are expected.
The weather service said northeast Georgia and the western
Carolinas would experience the heaviest precipitation on
Wednesday, with snow accumulations of 6 to 8 inches (15 to 20
cm) in the mountains.
The largest ice accumulations were expected along the
Interstate-20 corridor from Augusta, Georgia, to Columbia and
Florence in South Carolina.
State transportation officials in North Carolina began
salting roadways in the Charlotte region on Sunday in
anticipation of the storm.
(Reporting by David Beasley; Additional reporting and writing
by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Scott Malone and Lisa Von Ahn)