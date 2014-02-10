(Adds details on school closures, searches in Arkansas for
By David Beasley
ATLANTA Feb 10 Officials across the
southeastern United States braced on Monday for a blast of
freezing rain, snow and ice, with Georgia's governor advising
"extreme caution" and declaring a state of emergency across
almost one-third of the state.
The storm is expected to bring a wintry mix to a broad swath
of the country stretching from Texas to North Carolina,
according to the National Weather Service. It comes two weeks
after a 2 inch (5 cm) snowfall brought the Atlanta area to a
halt, stranding hundreds of thousands of commuters and leading
to intense criticism of local and state officials for failing to
prepare.
"Ice is the big danger here," Georgia Governor Nathan Deal
told reporters. "We are exercising extreme caution."
Widespread power outages are likely from ice forming on
power lines, a problem the state did not face during the storm
that hit on Jan. 28.
The amount of ice possible could be "catastrophic," a
Georgia Power official told reporters, adding the utility was
bringing in extra crews from outside the state.
"The next three days are going to be challenging days," Deal
said.
Deal, a Republican up for re-election this year, has
admitted the state's response to last month's storm fell short
and vowed to take steps to be better prepared.
The governor said he had put the state's National Guard on
notice on Sunday that they could be called up to help, and he
directed transportation officials to have equipment in place in
areas where snow and ice are expected.
The state's new system for notifying residents about
hazardous weather is ready and may be used over the next few
days, Deal said.
Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed said the city had doubled its
ability to salt roads and was coordinating closely with the
state and other municipalities after missteps during the
previous storm.
"We're going to be in constant contact with the state," Reed
said.
Many Atlanta-area school systems announced they would be
closed on Tuesday and Wednesday. Some schools in Mississippi
also announced cancellations, and the South Carolina General
Assembly session was called off again due to the weather.
The weather service said northeast Georgia and the western
Carolinas would experience the heaviest precipitation on
Wednesday, with snow accumulations of 6 to 8 inches (15 to 20
cm) in the mountains.
The largest ice accumulations were expected along the
Interstate-20 corridor from Augusta, Georgia, to Columbia and
Florence in South Carolina.
Forecasters said widespread travel delays were likely by
mid-week across the region.
Arkansas has replenished its stocks of road salt and was
pre-treating possible trouble spots ahead of the storm.
"It's been a rough winter for us this year. There are a lot
more winter events that we're used to. In a typical year, we
spend $6 million a year on weather and I suspect that we've
already eclipsed that," said Randy Ort, a spokesman for the
Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department.
Two massive searches in the state were going on ahead of the
storm, one for a small plane that disappeared with its pilot on
Jan. 31 and the other for a woman who jumped into an icy river
over the weekend to avoid a jack-knifed truck skidding her way
on a frozen road.
