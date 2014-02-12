(Adds quote, details on extent of storm)
By Colleen Jenkins
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. Feb 11 A major winter storm
that has caused at least six deaths unfurled across much of the
U.S. South on Tuesday, and forecasters warned that ice could
cripple road travel and bring widespread power outages in coming
days.
The storm's combination of rain, sleet, heavy snow and thick
ice across the South is of "historical proportions," said
the National Weather Service office in Peachtree City, Georgia.
"There is the potential for it to be a catastrophic event,"
with ice bringing down trees and power lines, said Brian Lynn, a
weather service meteorologist.
The storm is forecast to reach from eastern Texas to the
Carolinas and the Middle Atlantic states by late on Wednesday.
Heavy snow from the front will hit southern New England by
Thursday morning, the weather service said.
Conditions in the South were expected to worsen overnight,
with up to an inch (2.5 cm) of ice predicted in parts of Georgia
and central South Carolina.
Two to 6 inches (5 to 15 cm) of snow fell in north Georgia
on Tuesday, with another 6 to 10 inches (15 to 25 cm) expected
by Thursday morning.
But Dan Darbe, a weather service meteorologist, said ice was
the bigger worry, with a quarter to three-quarters of an inch
(0.6 to 2 cm) expected in the area that includes metropolitan
Atlanta.
The last significant ice storm in that region was in January
2000, when up to half an inch (1.3 cm) of ice left more than
350,000 people without power, Darbe said.
"We're talking a much larger area and a much larger amount
of ice" in this storm, he said.
WEATHER EMERGENCIES
President Barack Obama signed an emergency declaration for
Georgia. Governors in Alabama, North Carolina, South Carolina
and Mississippi declared weather emergencies and Georgia
Governor Nathan Deal signed an executive order to close state
government on Wednesday.
The storm caused two weather-related traffic deaths in
Mississippi, and three in northern Texas, authorities said. A
Dallas firefighter responding to an accident on an icy road also
died when a skidding car hit a parked vehicle and he fell off a
highway bridge.
Officials were quick to make plans for dealing with the
weather after being criticized for inadequate preparation before
a storm two weeks ago. That storm paralyzed Atlanta area roads
and forced more than 11,000 students in Alabama to spend the
night at their schools.
Hundreds of schools and offices were closed from Texas to
North Carolina on Tuesday. More closures were planned for
Wednesday.
"This is not the storm we had two weeks ago, where we were
playing in the snow and building snowmen. This is an ice storm,"
South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley said.
South Carolina is expected to get up to 1.5 inches (3.8 cm)
of ice over the next 48 hours. The National Guard was put on
alert and shelters prepared in the state.
Pamela Maze, a 52-year-old teacher's assistant in Atlanta,
made a grocery store run on Tuesday morning but said she was not
worried about the possibility of an ice storm.
"When I'm at home, I'm at home and I don't have to come back
out," she said. "I think everyone should take their time and be
safe, be careful."
Amtrak, the U.S. passenger rail service, canceled trains in
the Southeast and Middle Atlantic states.
About 1,300 U.S. flights were canceled and another 3,500
delayed on Tuesday, according to flight-tracking website
FlightAware.com.
