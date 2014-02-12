By Colleen Jenkins
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. Feb 12 A deadly winter
storm packing ice, sleet, and heavy snow hit the southeastern
United States on Wednesday, threatening road and air travel and
widespread power outages, forecasters said.
The worsening storm stretched from eastern Texas to the
Carolinas, and is likely to reach up into the Middle Atlantic
states by late on Wednesday, National Weather Service
meteorologist Roger Edwards said.
"It's unusual to have an ice storm that far east in the Deep
South," he added.
President Barack Obama signed an emergency declaration for
Georgia, where the state government will be closed on Wednesday,
and governors in other southern states declared weather
emergencies.
Officials were quick to make plans for dealing with the
weather after facing criticism when a storm two weeks ago
paralyzed Atlanta-area roads and forced more than 11,000
students in Alabama to spend the night at their schools.
Conditions worsened overnight as a swath of the Deep South
from Alabama through South Carolina was hit with rain, sleet,
and snow, and residents were steadying themselves for freezing
rain and slick roads, Edwards said.
"The morning commute is just going to be horrendous,"
Edwards said, warning of impassable roads, traffic accidents,
and thick ice bringing down trees and power lines.
"Folks who are not accustomed to handling these conditions
are best served by staying out of them - staying indoors,
staying off the roads."
The last significant ice storm in the region was in January
2000, when up to half an inch (1.3 cm) of ice left more than
350,000 people without power, weather service meteorologist Dan
Darbe said. With the latest storm, "we're talking a much larger
area and a much larger amount of ice", he said.
The storm dumped 2 to 6 inches (5 to 15 cm) of snow in north
Georgia on Tuesday.
But ice was the larger concern on Wednesday as a quarter to
three-quarters of an inch (0.6 to 2 cm) was expected in a broad
section of Georgia including metropolitan Atlanta. Some areas
could see more than 1 inch (2.5 cm).
The Interstate 20 corridor from north central and
northeastern Georgia into South Carolina would be among the
hardest hit by icy conditions, Edwards said.
The storm has already caused two weather-related traffic
deaths in Mississippi, and three in northern Texas, authorities
said.
More than 2,500 U.S. flights were canceled and scores more
delayed early on Wednesday, according to flight-tracking website
FlightAware.com.
