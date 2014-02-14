Feb 14 A four-day-old storm that dumped heavy
snow, sleet, and freezing rain across the northern U.S. East
Coast overnight should taper off as Friday wears on, forecasters
said, bringing a measure of relief to winter-weary residents and
travelers.
The storm focused on New England in the early hours of
Friday morning, and was likely to push farther northeast with
tapering snowfall, National Weather Service meteorologist Corey
Meade said.
Widespread heavy snowfall at a rate of one to two inches per
hour (2.5-5 cms) and gusting winds reached across northern and
central parts of New England, Meade said.
"By mid to late afternoon the precipitation should taper
off, with (snow) blowing and drifting," Meade said. "Any
lingering moderate to heavy snow would move out over far
northern New England."
Interior parts of Massachusetts into parts of New Hampshire
and Vermont could have received about 3 to 7 inches of snowfall
by morning commuting hours, Meade said.
Concord, New Hampshire, and Albany, New York, likely
received 5 to 10 inches overnight.
Snow also fell in Philadelphia, where schools would be
closed on Friday, New York, and Boston areas overnight but was
to stop by early to late morning, he said.
The winter storm system, which froze the southeast in its
tracks on Tuesday, pushed north along the mid-Atlantic states on
Thursday, packing fierce winds and heavy snow and causing
thousands of flight cancellations and school closures from
Washington to Connecticut.
The storm has also been blamed for at least 15 deaths in the
South. In New York, doctors were working to save the baby of a
pregnant 36-year-old woman killed by a private snow plow in a
parking lot in Brooklyn. In Washington, D.C., a man was found
dead on a sidewalk covered with snow, though police were unsure
if the incident was weather-related.
Up to 18 inches (46 cm) had accumulated in some areas.
City officials, who had grappled with icy roads and
widespread power outages in Georgia and South Carolina as the
storm moved up the coast, were planning accordingly.
Federal agencies in the Washington, D.C. area would open two
hours later than normal and said employees had the option to
work from home.
Repeated winter storms are taking a toll on schools and
families, as snow-related cancellations left parents scrambling
to find child-care options and administrators looking at making
up lost days by extending classes into the summer.
About 1,000 U.S flights were canceled and another roughly
240 were delayed early on Friday morning, said flight-tracking
website FlightAware.com.
The weather also slowed business for flower shops banking on
big day of deliveries on Friday for Valentine's Day.
Stefan Handl, a co-owner of the Harlem Flo flower shop in
Manhattan, said the huge storm "isn't making our life easier,
that's for sure."
(1 inch = 2.54 cm)
(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson; Editing by Toby Chopra)