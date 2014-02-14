(Updates with new quotes, details throughout, officials say
Pennsylvania Turnpike reopened, 27 injured )
By Barbara Goldberg
NEW YORK Feb 14 The U.S. East Coast was blasted
by the end of a four-day winter storm on Friday, freezing sales
of Valentine's Day flowers and sweets but revving up snowmobiles
and ski areas desperate to salvage a lackluster season.
As the storm blew out with a last salvo of thunder snow and
lightning, the death toll rose to at least 20, including a
36-year-old pregnant woman killed by a snow plow in a Brooklyn
parking lot. Her baby boy remained in critical but stable
condition, a New York City Police spokeswoman said.
Snowfall measured 28.5 inches (72.3 cm) in Pilot, Virginia,
about 200 miles (321 km) west of Richmond, said Chris Vaccaro,
spokesman for the National Weather Service. A new storm system
was on its way, expected to dump up to 3 inches (7 cm) on the
East Coast into Saturday, he said.
Across the South, hundreds of thousands of people were still
without power on Friday as the result of broken tree limbs
stressed by heavy snow and thick layers of ice falling onto
power lines. South Carolina customers may not be back to normal
service until late Sunday, said Duke Energy spokeswoman Jennifer
Jabon.
The Pennsylvania Turnpike was shut for more than seven hours
while it was cleared of twisted metal from up to 50 vehicles in
multiple accidents that injured 27 people, said Renee Vid
Colborn, a spokeswoman for the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission.
The injuries were not life-threatening, she said.
About 1,500 U.S flights were canceled and roughly 4,700 more
were delayed by midday on Friday, said flight-tracking website
FlightAware.com.
The timing of the storm - Valentine's Day and at the start
of the Presidents Day long weekend - was exasperating for
florists and other vendors whose biggest business comes on the
lovers' holiday.
But outdoor enthusiasts like dog sled guide Laura Bedortha
of Husky Works Mushing Co in West Wardsboro, Vermont, were
thrilled.
In Jackman, Maine, up near the Canadian border, Bishop's
Store welcomed a steady stream of snowmobilers lining up for gas
and breakfast sandwiches.
"This storm couldn't have come at a better time," said owner
Lorraine Levesque.
The $350 million dollar snowmobile industry, which also does
its part to fill hotel beds and restaurants, desperately needed
the snow in a winter marked by freeze-thaw cycles in January and
more rain than snow.
"This is as good as it gets before the vacation week," said
Bob Meyers, spokesman for the Maine Snowmobile Association.
His sentiments were echoed in the online ski report posted
by The Waterville Valley Resort in New Hampshire, which advised:
"Forget whatever it was you were supposed to do this weekend and
make your way up here."
And no snow enthusiast said it better than kindergartner
Jack Mension, 6, sledding in Philadelphia's Clark Park on his
second canceled school day.
"You can fly in the air!" Jack squealed as he zipped down
the frozen hill.
Snow days troubled parents scrambling for childcare and
school administrators who had to look at ways to extend the
school calendar into summer to make up for lost classroom
time.
The white stuff made Valentine's Day gift vendors see red.
The number of flower deliveries that Luis Martinez made for
employer Langdon Florist in downtown Manhattan were slashed in
half compared with last year.
"The economy is doing better this year, but business is down
because of the weather," he said, navigating pools of melting
snow while carrying a bouquet of roses.
Darryl Rallis, 49, a third-generation wholesale flower
vendor in New York, estimated he has sold a quarter of the
flowers he normally sells on Valentine's Day, typically the
year's biggest single day sales for florists, according to the
Wholesale Flowers and Florists Association.
The chill was felt all the way to Colombia and Ecuador,
which are the major suppliers for Cupid in America.
"The problem is Washington and places like that which are
affected by consumers staying indoors," said Jairo Cadavid,
spokesman for the Association of Colombian Flower Exporters,
Asocolflores.
Valentine's Day flower exports to the United States from
Ecuador are down between 12 percent and 14 percent from last
year, said a spokesman for the Association of Flower Producers
and Exporters, Expoflores.
Flour was flying at Carlo's Bakery in Hoboken, made famous
by the popular American reality show Cake Boss, as bakers
scrambled to meet requests for sweet somethings a day after the
storm closed all of its four locations.
"We're working twice as hard today to meet the demands of
yesterday," said bakery spokesman Adam Bourcier.
Friday's blue skies and temperatures in the 40s in the New
York City area belied a previous night of unusual thunder snow
and electrical storm in New Jersey. A bolt of lightning struck a
Spirit Airlines plane flying from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, but
it was able to land safely at its destination, Atlantic City
International Airport, said airline spokesman Jim Lynde.
In Georgia, majestic trees that have grown tall during
typically milder winters fell victim to the harsh weather. It
was estimated that 5 million of the state's 25 million acres of
forestland were damaged by the storm, said James Johnson, forest
management chief with the Georgia Forestry Commission.
(Additional reporting by Chris Francescani and Marina Lopes in
New York, Dave Sherwood in Maine, Daniel Kelley in Pennsylvania,
David Jones in New Jersey, Karen Brooks in Texas, Harriet McLeod
in South Carolina, Richard Weizel in Connecticut, David Beasley
in Georgia, Colleen Jenkins in North Carolina, Peter Murphy in
Colombia and Alexandra Valencia in Ecuador; Editing by Gunna
Dickson)