By Barbara Goldberg
NEW YORK Feb 14 The U.S. East Coast was blasted
by the end of a four-day winter storm on Friday, freezing sales
of Valentine's Day flowers and sweets but revving up snowmobiles
and ski areas desperate to salvage a lackluster season.
As the storm blew out with a last salvo of thunder snow and
lightning, the death toll rose to at least 20, including a
36-year-old pregnant woman killed by a snow plow in a Brooklyn
parking lot. Her baby boy remained in critical but stable
condition, a New York City Police spokeswoman said.
Snowfall measured 28.5 inches (72.3 cm) in Pilot, Virginia,
about 200 miles (321 km) west of Richmond, said Chris Vaccaro,
spokesman for the National Weather Service. A new storm system
was on its way, expected to dump up to 3 inches (7 cm) on the
East Coast into Saturday, he said.
Across the South, hundreds of thousands of people were still
without power on Friday as the result of broken tree limbs
stressed by heavy snow and thick layers of ice falling onto
power lines. South Carolina customers may not be back to normal
service until late Sunday, said Duke Energy spokeswoman Jennifer
Jabon.
The Pennsylvania Turnpike was shut for more than seven hours
while it was cleared of twisted metal from up to 50 vehicles in
multiple accidents that injured 27 people, said Renee Vid
Colborn, a spokeswoman for the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission.
The injuries were not life-threatening, she said.
About 1,700 U.S. flights were canceled and roughly 6,600
were delayed on Friday, said flight-tracking website
FlightAware.com.
The heavy snow this winter has depleted U.S. stocks of road
salt, and Connecticut, hit by 12 storms, requested federal
assistance to help make up its shortfall.
In New Jersey, more than a foot (30 cm) of snow caused roofs
to collapse at a sports complex in Waldwick and at a supermarket
in New Milford, authorities said.
'AS GOOD AS IT GETS'
But outdoor enthusiasts like dog-sled guide Laura Bedortha
of Husky Works Mushing Co in West Wardsboro, Vermont, were
gratified by the weather.
In Jackman, Maine, up near the Canadian border, Bishop's
Store welcomed a steady stream of snowmobilers lining up for gas
and breakfast sandwiches.
"This storm couldn't have come at a better time," said owner
Lorraine Levesque.
The $350 million snowmobile industry, which also does its
part to fill hotel beds and restaurants, desperately needed the
snow in a winter marked by freeze-thaw cycles in January and
more rain than snow.
"This is as good as it gets before the vacation week," said
Bob Meyers, spokesman for the Maine Snowmobile Association,
referring to the Presidents Day holiday on Monday.
His sentiments were echoed in the online ski report posted
by The Waterville Valley Resort in New Hampshire: "Forget
whatever it was you were supposed to do this weekend and make
your way up here."
Snow days for schoolchildren troubled parents scrambling for
childcare and school administrators who had to look at ways to
extend the calendar into summer to make up for lost classroom
time.
BYPASSING BOUQUETS
The white stuff made Valentine's Day gift vendors see red.
The number of flower deliveries that Luis Martinez made for
employer Langdon Florist in downtown Manhattan was slashed in
half compared with last year.
"Business is down because of the weather," he said,
navigating pools of melting snow while carrying a bouquet of
roses.
Darryl Rallis, 49, a third-generation wholesale flower
vendor in New York, estimated he had sold a quarter of the
flowers he normally sells on Valentine's Day, typically the
year's biggest single day sales for florists, according to the
Wholesale Flowers and Florists Association.
The chill was felt all the way to Colombia and Ecuador,
which are the major suppliers for Cupid in America.
"The problem is Washington and places like that, which are
affected by consumers' staying indoors," said Jairo Cadavid,
spokesman for the Association of Colombian Flower Exporters,
Asocolflores.
Valentine's Day flower exports to the United States from
Ecuador are down between 12 percent and 14 percent from last
year, said a spokesman for the Association of Flower Producers
and Exporters, Expoflores.
Flour was flying at Carlo's Bakery in Hoboken, made famous
by the popular American reality show Cake Boss, as bakers
scrambled to meet requests for sweet stuff a day after the storm
closed all of its four locations.
"We're working twice as hard today to meet the demands of
yesterday," said bakery spokesman Adam Bourcier.
Friday's blue skies and temperatures in the 40s in the New
York City area belied a previous night of thunder snow and
electrical storms in New Jersey. A bolt of lightning struck a
Spirit Airlines plane flying from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, but
it was able to land safely at its destination, Atlantic City
International Airport, said airline spokesman Jim Lynde.
In Georgia, it was estimated that 5 million of the state's
25 million acres of forestland were damaged by the storm, said
James Johnson, forest management chief with the Georgia Forestry
Commission.
(Additional reporting by Chris Francescani and Marina Lopes in
New York, Dave Sherwood in Maine, Daniel Kelley in Pennsylvania,
David Jones in New Jersey, Karen Brooks in Texas, Harriet McLeod
in South Carolina, Richard Weizel in Connecticut, David Beasley
in Georgia, Colleen Jenkins in North Carolina, Peter Murphy in
Colombia and Alexandra Valencia in Ecuador; Editing by Gunna
Dickson and Prudence Crowther)