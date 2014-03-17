(Adds Philadelphia detail, Virginia road accidents)
WASHINGTON, March 17 A late winter storm landed
a final punch on the U.S. mid-Atlantic states on Monday, dumping
more than a foot (30 cm) of snow in some places, shutting
schools and federal offices and cancelling flights.
Traditional green worn on St. Patrick's Day was hidden under
the winter coats of children enjoying one more sledding day and
of road crews manning plows ahead of the official start of
spring on Thursday.
No change in the cold weather in the eastern United States
is likely for the next week, said meteorologist Brian Korty of
the National Weather Service.
"You're going to see oscillations in the temperature but I
think on the whole the temperature is still going to probably
stay below average," he said.
He said a few snow flurries would linger until the
afternoon, but the storm that hit Virginia, West Virginia,
Maryland, Delaware and southern New Jersey had largely moved out
to sea.
The storm dumped 7 inches (18 cm) of snow on Washington, the
second-heaviest snowfall the capital has recorded this late in
the season, Korty said.
Hundreds of thousands of federal government employees were
ordered to stay home in the Washington area. Schools, colleges
and local governments shut throughout the affected region.
An intercity commercial bus with 58 passengers aboard veered
off the snowy Interstate 95 highway about 30 miles (48 km) south
of Washington early on Monday and flipped onto its side,
Virginia State Police said in a statement.
Four passengers on the Princess Tours Inc bus suffered
serious injuries. The driver has been charged with reckless
driving, and a police spokeswoman said, "The speed was too fast
for the road conditions."
The highest snowfall recorded was 13.5 inches (34 cm) in
Singers Glen, Virginia, about 130 miles (209 km) west of
Washington. In the midst of the storm on Monday, Virginia State
Police had recorded 359 traffic crashes and 228 disabled
vehicles.
In Philadelphia, where 4.5 inches (11.4 cm) fell, Frank
Barder, 59, said the snow had cut into his regular landscaping
business even though he had worked plowing and salting 15 times
during a long, cold winter.
"I've been waving the white flag for the last couple of
weeks," said Barder.
Snow and ice snarled travel at the start of the work week,
with about 750 flights canceled and 1,600 delayed, according to
FlightAware.com, which tracks air flights.
The most severe impact was at Washington's Reagan National
Airport, where runways were briefly closed as crews cleared
snow.
Even as snow hit the eastern United States, much of the
Great Plains, New Mexico and Arizona were under a National
Weather Service warning for potential fires fueled by dry
weather, above-normal temperatures and gusty winds.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson, additional reporting by Barbara
Goldberg; Editing by Colleen Jenkins, Scott Malone and Sofina
Mirza-Reid)