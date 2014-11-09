Nov 9 The coldest air of the season is set to
reach into some 42 states this week as an Arctic blast drops
temperatures from the Canadian border down to the Gulf of
Mexico, forecasters said.
Some 200 million people are expected to be affected by the
cold, with only Florida, Hawaii, and the Southwest being spared,
according to Accuweather.com forecasters.
First to see the frigid temperatures this week will be
states along the Canadian border and in the northern Rockies
late Sunday and early Monday, including the coldest night in
Montana since March and temperatures around 33 degrees F (18
C)below average in South Dakota, Accuweather forecasters said.
Winter storm warnings are in effect for Montana, North and
South Dakota, Wyoming and Minnesota as they braced for a major
snowstorm forecast for the leading edge of that Arctic blast,
according to the National Weather Service.
The storm is set dump up to two feet (61 cm) of snow in
parts of Minnesota, Michigan and Wisconsin by Tuesday, according
to the service.
Monday also marks the start of two weeks of subfreezing
temperatures in the Midwest, including Illinois and Missouri,
forecasters said.
The cold is expected to dip into the Central Plains states
by Tuesday, dropping the mercury by nearly 30 degrees (17 C)
overnight in Oklahoma.
"The arctic blast will have the greatest shock over the
central states," said Accuweather.com Chief Meteorologist Elliot
Abrams.
For the Rockies and the plains, Tuesday and Wednesday will
see low temperatures dipping below zero (-18 C), forecasters
said.
By Wednesday, Texas and other southern and eastern states,
including those along the I-95 corridor, will see some of the
harshest winter-like conditions of the season, said
AccuWeather.com Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski.
"Freezing temperatures are possible in parts of the South
and East that have not yet had such temperatures this season,"
Sosnowski said.
The weather shift can be blamed on what forecasters call a
polar vortex reaching into the United States from the north.
"The polar vortex is a large pocket of very cold air,
typically the coldest air in the Northern Hemisphere, which sits
over the polar region," Sosnowski said.
Adding to the cold weather woes is an anticipated storm set
to hit the Pacific Northwest later in the week, building on the
frigid temperatures to produce icy, dangerous conditions in
Oregon and Washington coastal areas.
(Editing by Eric Walsh)