Nov 10 An Arctic blast began to dump heavy snows in parts of the northern Rockies and Plains and the Great Lakes regions on Monday as temperatures are expected to plummet throughout the United States, according to meteorologists.

The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings and watches for a wide swath of the northern U.S. from northern Idaho to northern Michigan with predictions of more than a foot of snow in many areas and temperatures dipping 20 to 30 degrees below normal.

The storm is expected to hamper travel by closing roads because of heavy snow and winds and causing power outages, according to National Weather Service.

"It's slowing us down quite a bit, the roads are getting slippery. We've got a couple inches and it's still snowing pretty hard," said Andrew Simon, a dispatcher for the public transit system in Brainerd, Minnesota.

A cold front associated with the storm will dump rain on the lower Great Lakes, Ohio Valley and as far south as the western Gulf Coast on Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.

The last time a storm of this magnitude hit the region this early in the winter weather season was around Halloween of 1991, said Andy Lahr, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

"It's a fairly rare system to get this amount of snow" this early in the season, Lahr said.

Lahr said the weather forecast for the region has temperatures in the teens and even single digits Fahrenheit in some areas.

"So, pretty cold for this time of the year," he said.

In Minneapolis, a layer of slushy snow piled up on the streets but residents said most businesses and transportation were working normally.

"Some classes were canceled because professors couldn't get into school," said Rachelle Waldon, 23, who works at North Central University Book Store. "Right now it's winter as usual, but I've heard it's supposed to get a lot worse this afternoon and into tomorrow."

Jason Joseph, 43, an employee at Freewheel Bike in Minneapolis, said bicyclists were on the roads, managing a bit of frozen crust that remained after snow plows passed. (Additional reporting by Fiona Ortiz; Editing by Nick Zieminski)