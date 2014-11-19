By Laila Kearney
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 19 An autumn blizzard dumped a
year's worth of snow in three days on Western New York state,
where five people died and residents, some stranded overnight in
cars, braced for another pummeling expected later on Wednesday.
Winter-hardy Buffalo and the surrounding area was pummeled
by the storm that dumped 5 feet (1.5 m) of snow before breaking
briefly for a sunny but frigid morning, said Deputy Erie County
Executive Richard Tobe.
The next wave was expected to arrive by nightfall on
Wednesday and dump another 3 feet (1 m) of snow, he said.
"That's a year's worth of snow," said Tobe, noting a state
of emergency remained in effect for the area, where driving was
banned on many roads and a 140-mile (225-km) stretch of the New
York State Thruway along Lake Erie and Lake Ontario was closed.
Five deaths were tied to the storm, the latest a 46-year-old
man was found in his car buried under about 15 feet (4.6 m) of
snow, Tobe said. One person was killed in a traffic accident and
three others who died after suffering heart problems.
Temperatures in all 50 U.S. states dipped to freezing or
below on Tuesday as an unseasonably cold blast of weather moved
across the country.
Every U.S. state, including Hawaii, was bitten by
temperatures at the freezing point of 32 degrees F (0 C) or
below on Tuesday, making it the coldest November morning
nationwide since 1976.
Typically, such cold is not seen until late December through
February, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
As of Wednesday, parts of Erie County, western New York, had
60 inches (1.5 m) of snow, with more falling, said Steven Welch,
a meteorologist with the NWS near Buffalo.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has declared a state of
emergency for 10 counties, deploying National Guard troops to
help residents cope with the storm.
In the U.S. South, states were bracing for a record chill
from the Arctic-born cold that swept the Rocky Mountains last
week.
"I can't stand it," said Robin Roy, 53, shivering underneath
a rainbow-colored poncho at an outdoor market in Gulfport,
Florida. "I've never liked the cold."
