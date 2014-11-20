(Adds seventh death tied to storm)
By Laila Kearney
NEW YORK Nov 19 Western New York state braced
for a fresh wave of heavy snow on Wednesday after a freakish
storm swept off the Great Lakes and deposited as much as five
feet (1.5 meters), killing at least seven people and stranding
motorists overnight.
The new bout of snow could bring three feet (1 meter) of
snow in parts of Erie County, which includes the city of
Buffalo.
"That's a year's worth of snow," said Deputy Erie County
Executive Richard Tobe, noting a state of emergency remained in
effect.
Driving was banned on many roads and 140 miles (225 km) of
the New York State Thruway along Lake Erie and Lake Ontario were
closed.
The storm inundated some areas, with snow falling at a rate
of 5 inches (13 cm) per hour, while sprinkling only a few inches
(cm) just a few miles (km) away, said National Weather Service
meteorologist David Thomas.
The disparity is typical of the so-called lake effect, which
occurs when cold air moves across the relatively warm Great
Lakes, drawing in moisture and dropping snowfall onshore, Thomas
said. The phenomenon can create intense squalls but leave nearby
locations virtually unscathed.
In south Buffalo, snowmobiles were being used to respond to
emergency medical calls and rescue stranded motorists while some
5,000 tons of snow was removed from the area, Buffalo Mayor
Byron Brown said at a news conference.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency
for 10 counties, deploying National Guard troops to help
residents.
To the west, ice on the Mississippi River from the cold
blast forced the earliest winter closure of the shipping season
on records which date back to 1969, the U.S. Army Corps of
Engineers said.
At least seven deaths were attributed to the storm in the
Northeast. Of those, the Erie County Sheriff's Department said a
46-year-old man was found in his car buried under about 15 feet
(4.6 meters) of snow while another victim died in a traffic
accident and three people died from heart problems.
Erie County Health Commissioner Gale Burstein said an
elderly man with a cardiac condition died when he could not be
transported to a facility that could provide the care he needed.
There were no details available about the seventh death.
A 23-year-old man in New Hampshire died in a traffic
accident also tied to the storm, state police said.
(Additional reporting by Curtis Skinner; Writing by Frank
McGurty; Editing by Will Dunham, Mohammad Zargham and Sandra
Maler)