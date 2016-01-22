Jan 22 A massive winter storm was barreling
toward Washington D.C. on Friday, with the system poised to drop
near-record snowfall on the U.S. capital before walloping New
York and other East Coast cities with blizzard conditions.
The National Weather Service described the storm as
"potentially crippling" for a swath of the Northeast, with
snowfall exceeding two feet (61 cm) in the Baltimore and
Washington D.C. metro areas.
A blizzard watch was issued for New York City and parts of
Long Island and New Jersey starting early Saturday. Snow
accumulation could reach 12 inches (30 cm) in the region,
forecasters said. Southeastern Pennsylvania, including
Philadelphia, was expecting 10 to 16 inches (25 to 42 cm) of
snow.
To the south, significant icing was likely for portions of
Kentucky and North Carolina, the National Weather Service said.
Millions of residents in the storm's path scrambled to
prepare for the weekend weather event, picking stores clean of
bottled water, food and other supplies.
Federal employees in the Washington area were told their
offices would close at noon on Friday to allow them to get home
safely before the snow begins piling up in the afternoon.
Public schools were canceled.
The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, which
includes the second-busiest U.S. subway system, took the rare
step of suspending operations from late on Friday through
Sunday.
The Virginia National Guard said it planned to bring in up
to 300 troops to assist in response operations.
Airlines have also canceled Friday and Saturday flights,
with many of the 2,200 cancellations for Friday, most of them at
airports in North Carolina and Washington, according to
FlightAware.com.
Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser and New York Mayor Bill de
Blasio urged motorists to stay off roads starting on Friday amid
icy and whiteout conditions.
The storm also forced many to amend weekend activities, with
Washington residents planning mass sledding events and a large
snowball fight on Sunday. New York canceled its Winter Jam in
Central Park, a winter sports festival set for Saturday, in
anticipation of the storm's arrival.
AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said the
storm taking aim at Washington could rank among the biggest
snowfalls on record, eclipsing the "Snowmageddon" storm of 2010
that dropped 17.8 inches (45.2).
The largest snowstorm in recorded history in Washington was
the 1922 Knickerbocker storm, which buried the city under 28
inches (71 cm).
