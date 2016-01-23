Jan 23 A thick layer of snow covered the
Washington D.C. area on Saturday as a potentially record-setting
blizzard arrived on the East Coast, paralyzing road, rail and
airline travel from North Carolina to New York.
The Washington and Baltimore metro areas were expected to
bear the brunt of the storm. Two to three feet of snow are
likely, accompanied by winds of 30 to 50 miles per hour (48 to
80 km per hour), before the storm winds down on Saturday
afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
Steady snow was falling on southeastern Pennsylvania,
including Philadelphia, early on Saturday. The storm is forecast
to head north toward New York City later in the day.
The National Weather Service said it was too soon to tell
whether the snowfall will break records around Washington D.C.
and Baltimore.
"Either way, we're looking at a significant event," said NWS
meteorologist Frank Pereira.
The full force of the storm could dump enough snow on
Washington to eclipse the 17.8 inches (45.2 cm) of the
"Snowmageddon" storm of 2010. Total snowfall might rival the
"Knickerbocker" storm of 1922, when a record 28 inches fell.
Residents preparing for a weekend indoors laid in stores of
food, water and wine. Some stores were left with bare shelves.
The Weather Channel said more than 85 million people in at
least 20 states were covered by a winter weather warning, watch
or advisory.
The storm developed along the Gulf Coast, dropping snow over
Arkansas, Tennessee and Kentucky on Friday. On the East Coast,
warm, moist air from the Atlantic Ocean collided with cold air
to form the massive winter system, Pereira said.
The storm was forecast to move offshore in southern New
England early next week. Philadelphia and New York were expected
to get 12 to 18 inches of snow before the storm abated.
Low-lying areas of New York and New Jersey - some still
rebuilding after Superstorm Sandy in 2012 - might see flooding
during high tides on Saturday and Sunday, officials said.
Governors in several states, including New Jersey,
Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina and Georgia, as
well as the mayor of Washington, declared states of emergency.
Officials warned people not to drive.
"This has life-and-death implications and all the residents
of the District of Columbia should treat it that way,"
Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said at a Friday press
conference.
At least two people were killed in accidents in North
Carolina, where officials said ice was making roads treacherous.
More than 7,100 airline flights were canceled across the
country on Friday and Saturday, according to flight tracking
website FlightAware.com. Amtrak modified service on train routes
along its busy Northeast Corridor.
The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, which
includes the country's second-busiest subway system, took the
rare step of suspending operations from late Friday through
Sunday.
New Jersey Transit shut all bus, rail and light rail service
at 2 a.m. local time on Saturday. Service would be restored as
"conditions permit," the agency said.
(Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere)