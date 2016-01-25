By Barbara Goldberg and Doina Chiacu
| NEW YORK/WASHINGTON
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON Jan 25 Major U.S. East
Coast cities struggled on Monday to return to normal following a
massive weekend blizzard that dropped about two feet (60.96 cm)
of snow on cities including New York and Washington.
Commuters faced delayed trains and buses and traffic was
heavy heading into major metropolitan areas as many roads
remained clogged with drifts of snow.
In Washington, the U.S. Office of Personnel Management said
federal government offices were shut on Monday, while further
north, the New York Stock Exchange and the city's public schools
were scheduled to open as usual.
At least 20 people have died from storm-related causes
including traffic accidents and heart attacks while shoveling,
with deaths reported in states stretching from Arkansas to New
York.
Air travel remained seriously affected as some 1,390 U.S.
flights were canceled on Monday, with Newark Liberty
International Airport, New York's LaGuardia Airport and
Washington Dulles International Airport the hardest hit,
according to FlightAware.com.
More than 12,000 U.S. flights were slashed from Friday
through Monday, with some airlines cancelling flights into
Tuesday, FlightAware reported.
The blizzard was the second biggest snowstorm in New York
City history, with 26.8 inches (68 cm) measured in Central Park
by midnight on Saturday, shy of the record 26.9 inches (68.3 cm)
set in 2006, the National Weather Service said.
The NWS said 22.4 inches (57 cm) fell in Washington at the
National Zoo, and Baltimore-Washington International Airport
notched a record 29.2 inches (74.2 cm). The deepest regional
total was 42 inches (106.7 cm) at Glengarry, West Virginia.
In the Washington suburb of Arlington, Virginia, on Monday
the main thoroughfare leading into Washington was clear but
virtually empty as secondary roads were clogged by slush and
partly blocked by huge mounds of snow created by plowing.
Dozens waited for more than half an hour for the subway into
downtown as limited metro service began.
"It's beautiful to watch but impossible to get through,"
said John Salmons, a 24-year-old designer who works at an
architecture firm. "The main roads were fine it was just the
secondary roads that were worst."
Even with federal government offices officially closed, the
Supreme Court was open for business, scheduled to issue rulings
and act on pending appeals from the snowbound courthouse across
from the U.S. Capitol building. In past storms, including
hurricanes and blizzards, the court also remained open, even
hearing oral arguments.
(Writing by Scott Malone; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)