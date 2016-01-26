By Ian Simpson
WASHINGTON Jan 26 The snowbound Washington area
was resuming partial business on Tuesday as trains and buses
restarted near-normal service, while federal offices remained
closed following a massive blizzard that hammered the U.S. East
Coast.
District of Columbia city government and most local
governments in the Washington and Baltimore region are set to
reopen after round-the-clock cleanup from the weekend snowstorm
that killed at least 35 people in 10 states and the U.S.
capital.
New York was largely back to normal on Monday despite
near-record snowfall, with public schools and the New York Stock
Exchange open.
But Washington and its sprawling Maryland and Virginia
suburbs were mostly at a standstill from the blizzard that
dumped more than 2 feet (60 cm) in the area.
Hundreds of thousands of federal workers stayed at home on
Monday as the subway system, the second-busiest in the United
States, and roads were cleared.
Federal offices will be closed again on Tuesday, but
emergency and telework employees should adhere to their
agencies' policies, the U.S. Office of Personnel Management said
late on Monday. Federal offices closed at noon on Friday ahead
of the storm.
District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser told reporters that
public schools would stay closed until Wednesday but city
offices would open as normal.
Many school districts in the Baltimore area, which received
a record 29.2 inches (74.2 cm) of snow, and in the Washington
region were set to be closed on Tuesday, according to local
media websites.
Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority General
Manager Paul Wiedefeld told reporters that all rail services
except the Silver Line in Virginia would run on a modified
weekday schedule on Tuesday.
Bus services would expand to a "severe snow" schedule, he
said. The transit system had shut down on Friday ahead of the
storm and resumed limited service on Sunday with free travel.
The Federal Aviation Administration said airlines were
expected to increase traffic slowly in Boston, the New York
area, Philadelphia and the Washington region.
About 500 U.S. flights were canceled for Tuesday, less than
a third of the number called off on Monday, according to
Flightaware.com, an air travel website.
The House of Representatives has called off all votes until
next week as the snow hampered lawmakers from returning from
their home districts. The Senate is operating on a reduced
schedule.
