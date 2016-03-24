By Suzannah Gonzales
| CHICAGO, March 24
CHICAGO, March 24 The blizzard that blasted
Colorado and shut down Denver's airport swept through the U.S.
Midwest on Thursday, dumping up to 13 inches (33 cm) in northern
Wisconsin, but the storm was expected to leave the Midwest by
the evening or earlier, forecasters said.
Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker declared a state of
emergency in response to severe winter weather and blizzard
conditions.
Snow is predicted again for parts of Colorado late on Friday
and Saturday, but conditions will not be as severe as they were
on Wednesday, when areas of the state saw up to more than two
feet (60 cm) of snow and the Denver International Airport shut
down, National Weather Service forecaster Andrew Orrison said.
"We're not expecting snow like what we just had," Orrison
said.
A cold front moved across Louisiana, which received heavy
showers and thunderstorms in the southeastern part of the state,
Orrison said. The rain was expected to end on Thursday
afternoon, he said.
A tornado watch was in effect until 7 p.m. CDT on Thursday
for the central Gulf Coast region, from Gulfport, Mississippi,
to Panama City, Florida, in the western half of the Florida
panhandle, forecasters said.
In addition, Mobile, Alabama, issued a flash flood warning
that was in effect until 4 p.m. CDT on Thursday after the
airport there saw more than 2.5 inches (5 cm) of rain in about
1-1/2 hours, a forecaster said.
(Reporting by Suzannah Gonzales; Editing by Sandra Maler)