BOSTON Feb 15 The U.S. Northeast struggled to
dig out from the latest in a series of winter storms that made
February the snowiest month in Boston's history, while Kentucky
and Indiana braced for heavy snow on Sunday night and Monday.
Blizzard conditions forced the cancellation of more than
1,800 U.S. airline flights on Sunday, most of them into and out
of airports in Boston and New York, where wind gusts of up to 60
miles per hour (97 kph) were predicted.
A woman in New Jersey was found frozen to death in the snow
near her home on Sunday morning. In the Midwest, snow around
Lake Michigan caused a three-dozen-car pileup on a major Chicago
expressway, sending 12 people to the hospital for injuries.
Temperatures are 25 to 30 degrees (14 to 17 degrees Celsius)
below normal for the East Coast, exacerbated by strong winds,
said meteorologist Bruce Sullivan of the National Weather
Service.
The temperature at 1 p.m. in Boston was around 18 degrees
Fahrenheit (minus 8 Celsius), but felt like zero (minus 18
Celsius) thanks to wind chill. By Monday morning, it was likely
to feel like minus 20 (minus 29 Celsius), the NWS said.
The latest storm heaped disappointment on retailers who were
relying on the Presidents' Day weekend and Valentine's Day to
make up for subpar sales during the last three lashings of snow.
Massive snowfall from Boston's fourth major snowstorm in two
weeks set a record for the city's snowiest month since weather
records were kept, the NWS said.
Boston had seen about 6 feet (1.8 meters) of snow since late
January and had already set a record for accumulations in a
single week. Bitter cold and huge drifts hampered snow removal
efforts.
"Hopefully, it will stop eventually," Boston Mayor Martin
Walsh said on Sunday, pleading with drivers to stay off
dangerous roads.
KENTUCKY, INDIANA BRACE FOR SNOW
While the Northeast dug out, Kentucky and southern Indiana
were bracing for a storm.
"A significant winter storm with snowfall totals potentially
in the double digits ... will impact southern Indiana and
central Kentucky" Sunday night and Monday, the National Weather
Service said, forecasting 10-15 inches across portions of south
central Kentucky.
Still, nothing compared with Massachusetts, where 20 inches
(50 cm) fell on the coastal town of Ipswich on Sunday and
relentless winds were expected to pile up dangerous drifts of
the lightweight snow
In Boston restaurants sought to coax customers out of
hibernation for a meal or drink on Sunday evening, when the snow
was expected to let up. One South Boston eatery added the
hashtag "#cabinfever" to its Twitter messages.
"You don't want to stay penned up all day," said Allie
Needham, 26, a business analyst at a chemical company, as she
walked along an empty street in Cambridge on her way to meet
friends for breakfast.
With all public transportation suspended in Boston on
Sunday, Bostonians got creative. In the Back Bay neighborhood, a
snowboarder hitched a ride from a snowmobile. One resident on
Twitter said it was about time for an entrepreneur to start up a
dog sled service.
Across the state, about 600 members of the National Guard
were helping out during the blizzard, said Massachusetts
Governor Charlie Baker.
Conditions were so bad in New Hampshire that the town of
Alton called off its annual ice carnival this weekend.
