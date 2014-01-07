(Recasts with updated flight cancellations)
By Karen Jacobs
Jan 6 Airlines canceled more than 4,400 flights
on Monday as extreme cold in the U.S. Midwest and Northeast
froze fuel lines to airplanes and posed exposure hazards for
employees working on the tarmac.
JetBlue Airways took the most drastic step of any
airline by suspending all flights at New York and Boston
airports on Monday, with plans to gradually resume them on
Tuesday.
The brunt of the 4,400 cancelations was felt in areas such
as Chicago, Minneapolis and Cleveland, according to the
FlightAware.com tracking service. More than 1,600 flights were
halted at Chicago O'Hare, an airport that typically has 2,400
daily flights, according to city officials.
"Even though there is not a lot of precipitation falling,
extreme cold weather can severely impact operations," Andrea
Huguely, a spokeswoman for American Airlines Group, said
in an email.
American and American Eagle canceled more than 500 flights
on Monday, roughly 14 percent of their typical daily count. At
Chicago O'Hare, American had "minimal operations" and canceled
nearly 380 flights, including American Eagle flights.
"The problem we - and other carriers - faced very early is
the fueling pumper trucks wouldn't work," said American
spokeswoman Mary Frances Fagan. "Parts were frozen. Fuel nozzles
were also frozen and had to be taken to a hangar to thaw out.
It's slow going."
Southwest Airlines suspended flights at Chicago
Midway airport on Monday, also citing fueling problems. United
Continental Holdings canceled 460 flights at O'Hare,
including 380 on regional carriers.
JetBlue said halting its flights at John F. Kennedy
International, LaGuardia, Newark Liberty and Boston Logan
airports would allow time to position flight crews and take
other steps to recover from snow storms that recently struck the
Midwest and parts of the Northeast. It said it would add extra
flights on Tuesday and Wednesday to accommodate passengers whose
plans were disrupted.
"It's a combination of everything that has had a domino
effect the last few days," JetBlue spokesman Anders Lindstrom
said. "As one of the largest carriers in the Northeast, weather
in this area impacts our entire route network and operations."
JetBlue, which has nearly 80 percent of its operations in
the U.S. Northeast, canceled 108 flights from JFK, LaGuardia and
Newark Liberty airports on Monday, nearly half of the 220 daily
departures it typically has at those locations.
Winter and accompanying storms are a major issue for U.S.
airlines in the first quarter. Airlines typically will
proactively cancel flights during big storms to minimize
disruptions.
David Fintzen, an airline analyst with Barclays, said it was
too soon to comment on financial impact from the flight
cancellations tied to the recent bad weather.
"With U.S. airlines in much stronger financial positions and
investors increasingly focused on the bigger industry picture,
severe weather in any one quarter is increasingly looked through
by the markets," Fintzen said in a statement to Reuters.
"Moreover, short-term weather impact is disruptive to
passengers but financially is a minor factor for earnings versus
trends in the overall economy or fuel prices," Fintzen added.
Stephen Sigmund, executive director of the Global Gateway
Alliance nonprofit group of leaders from business and other
sectors, said JetBlue's Monday shutdown pointed to a need to
bolster U.S. investment in the NextGen program that would shift
air traffic control systems to global positioning satellites
from radar.
"It doesn't solve the problem of terrible weather," Sigmund
said. "But what it would do is allow for better management
during weather events, so you don't have the kind of compounding
problem that you had this week."
Shares of JetBlue fell 4.3 percent to $8.66 on Monday as
most U.S. airlines ended lower. Southwest fell 1.4 percent to
$19.15. American Airlines gained 1.8 percent to $27.03.
(Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta,; Additional reporting by
Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Chicago; Editing by G Crosse, Steve
Orlofsky and Lisa Shumaker)