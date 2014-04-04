(Updates with report from Denton, Texas and National Weather
Service reports)
By Kevin Murphy
April 3 A storm front packing funnel clouds,
large hail and heavy rains rolled through the Midwest and
southern United States on Thursday, leaving in its path downed
trees and damaged homes, according to local media reports and
police.
Officials in Denton, Texas were assessing the damage after
an early evening storm uprooted trees and dropped golf ball to
softball size hail, according to Ryan Grelle, spokesman for the
city's police department.
"Did we dodge a bullet, yes," Grelle said.
In an area from the center of Texas to the northeast corner
of Missouri, the National Weather Service noted 34 reports of
strong winds that peeled off roofs and downed power lines, and
115 reports of hail.
In the St. Louis suburb of University City, 94 homes were
damaged, 20 severely, from a tornado that hit shortly before 6
a.m. on Thursday, said City Manager Lehman Walker. The twister
also uprooted large trees and downed power lines but caused no
injuries, he said.
The EF-1 tornado packed winds of about 100 miles (160 km)
per hour, according to Jayson Gosselin, a meteorologist for the
National Weather Service in St. Louis. The EF-1 rating is the
weakest on the five-step scale of tornado strength.
The storm also produced heavy rain, causing streams to
overflow, flooding some streets, Gosselin said.
In Johnson County, Missouri, about 50 miles (80 km) east of
Kansas City, up to 5 inches (13 cm) of rain on Wednesday and
early Thursday morning flooded railroad tracks and suspended
Amtrak rail service through the area, officials said.
"I have been here 13 years and never has Amtrak been shut
down because of flooding," said Gloria Michalski, director of
Johnson County emergency services.
One major state highway, along with many other roads, was
closed because of flooding for part of Thursday morning,
Michalski said. At least two motorists required water rescues,
she said.
