July 23 The governor of Missouri on Monday
declared a state of emergency due to the drought and prolonged
severe heat of this summer, which has so far been blamed in the
deaths of 25 people in the state.
"The high temperatures and dry conditions across the state
are taking their toll on Missourians," Governor Jay Nixon said
in a statement. "Our farmers are suffering tremendous losses in
crops and livestock, and we're seeing more heat-related deaths
and emergency room visits, particularly among seniors."
The declaration activates the State Emergency Operations
Plan, which authorizes state agencies to help local
jurisdictions with their emergency responses.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has
confirmed 25 heat-related deaths in the state, including 20 in
the St. Louis area. The department also has received hospital
reports of 829 heat-related emergency department visits from May
1 through July 22. The weather is also causing a high risk of
fire, according to the governor's office.
The most expansive drought in the United States in more than
half a century has hurt corn and soybean crops.
The temperature in St. Louis was 104 Fahrenheit (40 Celsius)
Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Through July
21, this year has been the warmest start to a calendar year on
record in St. Louis and Columbia, Missouri, the NWS said.
Last week, the U.S. Department of Agriculture declared all
114 Missouri counties as primary natural disaster areas,
clearing the way for affected farmers to receive federal
assistance through low-interest loans, according to Nixon
spokesman Scott Holste.
