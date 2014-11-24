(Adds national guard resources and that no reports of flooding)
By Mark Blinch
BUFFALO Nov 23 Emergency workers filled
thousands of sandbags on Sunday as the area around Buffalo, New
York braced for potential flooding as warming temperatures began
to melt up to seven feet (2 metres) of snow.
Creeks appeared to be flowing smoothly and no flooding had
been reported as the sun began to go down, county officials
said.
More than 775 members of the New York National Guard were in
Erie County and Buffalo to help with flood prevention after days
of work to clear roads and dig homes and cars out of the record
snow from a storm that killed 13 people.
Roofs collapsed and some people were stuck in their cars for
more than 24 hours when the heaviest snow fall in memory hit
areas of New York state along the Great Lakes. The November
storm system, dubbed the "Knife Storm," lasted for three days.
The National Weather Service said roads could flood quickly
from snow melt since the storm blocked drains, and issued
warnings for potential flooding of four rivers and creeks.
"We hope to get back to business on Monday. Government
offices will be open. Schools will be open. We are sending teams
of structural engineers in to inspect any school that might have
the potential of a structural problem," New York Governor Andrew
Cuomo said at a news briefing.
Flood warnings were in effect as the NWS said higher
temperatures - rising to 50 degrees Fahrenheit (10 Celsius) on
Sunday and 60 F on Monday - could rapidly unlock up to 6 inches
(15 cm) of water.
As the dinner hour set in, no flooding had been reported,
Erie County spokesman Peter Anderson said in an email.
"Resources are being staged for quick deployment and all
eyes are on the creeks," he said. "The weather is warmer and
snow is melting, but creeks are flowing well."
Cuomo said the state had prepared in case of widespread
flooding, moving in hundreds of pumps, tens of thousands of
sandbags and putting together a robust evacuation plan.
Three sandbagging machines and 176,500 sandbags were among
the supplies taken to staging areas. Ellen Przepasniak,
spokeswoman for the Erie County emergency operations effort,
said sandbags would be quickly deployed to cities and towns that
report rising waters.
The state has provided some 3,000 tons of sand to fill the
bags, Anderson said.
Inmates from the Erie County Jail holding center were
filling sandbags in a parking lot, as New York city firefighters
loaded boats into the backs of pickups and dump trucks.
National Guard deployed front-end loaders, dump trucks and
airfield-grade snow-removal trucks for snow removal, as well as
tractor-trailers, 20 high axle vehicles for driving through
flood waters, and two helicopters.
