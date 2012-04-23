By Neale Gulley
| BUFFALO, N.Y., April 23
BUFFALO, N.Y., April 23 A late-April snowstorm
struck a wide area of the U.S. Northeast on Monday, raising the
threat of downed trees and hazardous roads and causing scattered
power outages in several states.
The National Weather Service issued winter storm warnings
from West Virginia northward into western New York. As much as a
foot of snow (30 cm) was forecast for higher elevations of
western Pennsylvania.
Flooding and high winds were also forecast.
After a milder-than-normal winter in most of the country,
snow began falling late Sunday from the mountains of West
Virginia to the southern shores of Lake Erie in Pennsylvania and
New York. Forecasts called for snowfall to continue through
Monday night.
Near Buffalo, New York, predicted snowfall amounts ranged
from 2 to 3 inches (5 to 7.5 cm) along the shoreline of Lake
Erie to a foot or more in the hills south and west of the city,
the National Weather Service's website said.
Heavy rain fell Sunday night and early Monday along the
Eastern Seaboard, causing scattered street flooding in areas
around the New York City area, according to police reports.
About 57,000 power outages were reported scattered across
several states from Kentucky to Maine, with most of them in
Pennsylvania and upstate New York.
Portions of southern New England continued to receive
soaking rain early Monday, as strong winds picked up along the
coast, prompting a flood advisory for the area. On Sunday, a
drenching rain in Boston prompted the Boston Red Sox baseball
team to postpone an evening game against the New York Yankees.
The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for
Cape Cod and other parts of eastern Massachusetts, warning that
strong gusts could bring down small tree branches and cause
power outages.
Winds of up to 50 miles per hour (80 kph) were expected in
some areas, the service said on its website.
The wet snow storm was effectively bookending a
milder-than-average winter after an unusual mid-autumn snow
storm slammed the northeast last October over the Halloween
weekend.
(Reporting by Dan Burns and Daniel Lovering; Editing by Doina
Chiacu)