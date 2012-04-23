(Adds forecast details)
By Neale Gulley
BUFFALO, N.Y., April 23 A spring storm struck
the U.S. Northeast on Monday, dumping wet snow in western
Pennsylvania, Maryland, West Virginia and western New York and
bringing heavy rains to the Eastern Seaboard.
The National Weather Service issued winter storm warnings
from West Virginia northward into western New York, a flood
watch for central New Hampshire and eastern Maine and flood
advisories for eastern Massachusetts.
As much as 12 to 18 inches (30 to 45 cm) of snow could fall
in the mountains of West Virginia and western Pennsylvania, the
service said. A foot of snow was reported in Laurel Summit in
southwestern Pennsylvania, it said.
The storm caused scattered power outages in several states,
as trees and power lines fell, particularly in New York and
Pennsylvania. About 57,000 power outages were reported from
Kentucky to Maine.
"The wet, heavy snow could bring down tree limbs and cause
power outages, given the early leafing of trees this season,"
the weather service said on its website.
After a milder-than-normal winter in most of the country,
the snow began falling late Sunday from the mountains of West
Virginia to the southern shores of Lake Erie in Pennsylvania and
New York.
Near Buffalo, New York, predicted snowfall amounts ranged
from 2 to 3 inches (5 to 7.5 cm) along Lake Erie to a foot (30
cm) or more in the hills south and west of the city, the weather
service said.
Authorities reported tree limbs and power lines down along
the southern Lake Erie shoreline, where another six to eight
inches (15 to 20 cm) was expected by nightfall as part of the
rare spring storm expected to last until Tuesday morning.
"Once you get to the four-inch (10 cm) mark you start to see
power outages," said Tony Ansuini of the National Weather
Service in Buffalo.
New York State Police said reports of cars off the road and
downed trees and branches were coming in from counties south of
Buffalo.
"It's been non-stop," State Police Trooper John Dycha said
of the snow, although he said only property damage had been
reported.
The weather and a low cloud ceiling caused delayed
departures at Newark International Airport and Philadelphia
International Airport, according to the Federal Aviation
Administration.
Winds were gale-force in Atlantic waters off New England and
gusting as much as 50 miles (80 km) per hour along the coastal
Northeast, according to the weather service, which issued a wind
advisory for Cape Cod and other parts of eastern Massachusetts.
"Snow will continue to fall across areas from West Virginia
to western New York today and into tonight before beginning to
slowly taper off by Tuesday morning," the weather service said.
"In New England, widespread moderate to heavy rain will continue
to fall before tapering off from south to north tonight."
Colder temperatures and moisture will likely bring more snow
accumulation in parts of northwestern Pennsylvania and upstate
New York, said AccuWeather meteorologist Alex Sosnowski.
"The snow will tend to retreat northward out of West
Virginia, northwestern Virginia, western Maryland and
southwestern Pennsylvania this afternoon and tonight," he said.
(Reporting by Dan Burns, Daniel Lovering and Ellen Wulfhorst;
Editing by Doina Chiacu)