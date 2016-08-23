By Ayesha Rascoe
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Aug 23 President Barack Obama will
visit Louisiana on Tuesday to assess flood damage there, days
after he was criticized for not cutting short his vacation on
Martha's Vineyard to view the devastation in the Gulf Coast
state.
Obama, who returned on Sunday from his annual August
vacation on the Massachusetts island, is expected to tour areas
in the state capital, Baton Rouge, hit by record flooding and to
meet with Louisiana officials to discuss recovery efforts.
The White House on Monday defended the president's decision
not to visit the state sooner, saying Obama was more focused on
the federal response to the crisis than securing photo
opportunities.
"There's an all too common temptation to focus on the
politics and to focus on the optics," White House spokesman Josh
Earnest told a news briefing. "But the survivors of the flooding
in Louisiana are not well served by a political discussion,
they're well served by a competent, effective, strong,
coordinated government response."
The deluge that dumped more than 2-1/2 feet (76 cm) of rain
on parts of Louisiana has been described as the worst U.S.
disaster since Superstorm Sandy in 2012. The floods have killed
at least 13 people and damaged more than 60,000 homes.
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump toured the
state on Friday. He said Obama should have taken time from his
break to travel to Louisiana.
On social media, some Louisiana residents and others urged
Obama to visit, and Baton Rouge's newspaper, The Advocate,
voiced a similar view.
Obama received updates on the flooding during his vacation
from U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson and Federal
Emergency Management Agency Administrator Craig Fugate, who have
both visited Louisiana.
The president's travel requires a huge retinue of Secret
Service agents and assistance from local and state law
enforcement officials, so the White House usually waits to visit
disaster zones to avoid tying up police and emergency resources
needed elsewhere.
Despite the criticism about the timing of Obama's visit,
Earnest said FEMA had received bipartisan praise for its work in
the aftermath of the flooding, unlike the criticism the agency
faced following Hurricane Katrina in 2005 under then-President
George W. Bush.
"I think the effectiveness of the response thus far speaks
for itself," Earnest said. "And I think frankly, it's the most
effective way to answer any of the politically motivated
criticism that the president has faced."
(Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Peter Cooney)