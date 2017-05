BATON ROUGE Louisiana Aug 23 U.S. President Barack Obama said on Tuesday that residents of Louisiana have had their lives "upended" by historic flooding in parts of the state, while suggesting Congress may be asked to provide more funding once disaster needs become clear.

Obama met with state officials in Baton Rouge to discuss the federal government's response to the flooding, which has dumped more than 2-1/2 feet (76 cm) of rain on parts of Louisiana. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Writing by Dustin Volz; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)