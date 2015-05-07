(Adds reports of structural damage)
By Heide Brandes
OKLAHOMA CITY May 7 A series of tornadoes
touched down southwest of Oklahoma City on Wednesday, injuring
several residents of a trailer park, causing severe flooding and
a temporary escape of bears from a wildlife park, officials
said.
No deaths were reported, but some residents of a trailer
park were treated at local hospitals, said Dee Patty, a police
spokeswoman. The Oklahoman newspaper reported 12 people injured.
"I think we got lucky," Patty said. "We've seen a lot worse
come through these same areas."
The tornadoes flipped cars, downed power lines, snapped
trees and damaged homes and other structures, with broadcast
footage showing piles of scattered debris amid farmland. Several
roads were closed because of debris.
Patty said two people were hurt in a weather-related road
accident. The Oklahoman reported a third was injured when
entering a storm shelter and a fourth person by flying debris.
Several bears escaped from enclosures at an animal park
after a tornado struck the city of Tuttle 30 miles (48 km)
southwest of Oklahoma City, the Grady County Sheriff's Office
said. The bears were rounded up soon afterward without incident.
A storm system brought severe weather to several Great
Plains states and the National Weather Service issued a tornado
watch for an area stretching from central Texas to central
Nebraska. About two dozen tornadoes were reported in the area.
Earlier on Wednesday, passengers, visitors and employees at
the Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City were evacuated to
a pedestrian tunnel for about 30 minutes as the storms moved
through the area, the airport said. All flights were canceled
through the evening.
The National Weather Service issued a flash flood emergency
for downtown Oklahoma City amid storms and heavy rain in the
broader area, the first such warning in city history. It said
the airport received 6.9 inches (17.5 cm) of rain for the day.
Grady County officials said 10 homes in the nearby town of
Amber were damaged along with 25 homes in Bridge Creek. South
Oklahoma City reported a hotel along Interstate 35 was among
other structures damaged.
The Oklahoma Corporation Commission said more than 10,000
homes and businesses were without power statewide.
(Additional reporting by Jon Herskovitz in Austin, Texas,
Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee and Eric M. Johnson in Seattle;
Editing by Mark Heinrich)