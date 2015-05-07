(Recasts with latest forecasts)
By Heide Brandes
OKLAHOMA CITY May 7 Thunderstorm and flash
flood warnings were issued for several Great Plains states on
Thursday, a day after a series of tornadoes touched down in
Oklahoma, causing one death, injuring 12 and flattening
buildings.
One woman who sought safety in her home's storm shelter died
when it flooded in Wednesday night's storms, Oklahoma police
said.
The weather system battered a region from Texas to Nebraska
and spawned dozens of reported tornadoes on Wednesday.
Large parts of Oklahoma, Kansas and North Texas were under
flash flood and severe thunderstorm watches on Thursday. A
tornado warning was issued for the area around the North Texas
town of Jacksboro, the National Weather Service said.
Six people from a mobile-home park damaged by a tornado
southwest of Oklahoma City were taken to a hospital in the
region, including an 80-year-old woman in critical condition
with hip injuries, hospital spokeswoman Brooke Cayot said.
Thousands of homes and business in Oklahoma were without
power on Thursday morning, the Oklahoma Corporation Commission
said.
(Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Additional reporting by Brendan
O'Brien in Milwaukee and Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by
Bernadette Baum, Will Dunham and Peter Cooney)