(Corrests location of Cisco to west of Dallas)
By Alex Dobuzinskis
May 9 A tornado killed one person in a rural
part of north Texas on Saturday and destroyed at least two
houses, a local emergency official said, just days after a
series of twisters tore through several Great Plains states.
The twister touched down about 5 miles (8 km) south of the
town of Cisco, an area of farms and small ranches, where it
traveled in a straight line and tore through several houses in
its path, said Eastland County Judge Rex Fields, the local
emergency management coordinator.
One person was killed by the twister, Fields said. He could
not immediately provide more information on the victim.
At least two houses were destroyed in the area about 130
miles (210 km) west of Dallas, and other dwellings might have
been damaged, Fields said. Roads were partly flooded because of
the storm, he said.
"We can't exactly tell what all we've got just yet," Fields
said. "We don't even have everybody accounted for."
In eastern Colorado, three tornadoes touched down in rural
areas on Saturday, said National Weather Service meteorologist
Jim Kalina. There were no reports of injuries or property damage
from the weak twisters, he said.
"These touched down on the Eastern Plains where there is a
lot of open space," Kalina said.
Tornadoes also touched down on Saturday in western Kansas
and on the border with Oklahoma and Texas, but no injuries were
immediately reported, said meteorologist Liz Leitman of the
weather service's Storm Prediction Center.
Residents in parts of Colorado, Oklahoma and Texas had been
bracing for severe thunderstorms that could spawn tornadoes,
after the weather service issued a warning of an enhanced risk
of twisters along with hail, strong winds and flash floods.
But the instability capable of generating strong supercell
storms that produce major tornadoes did not materialize on
Saturday afternoon, lessening the effects of the severe weather,
Leitman said.
Another band of storms was due over the same region on
Sunday, but was not expected to be as severe, forecasters said.
On Wednesday, a weather system battered a region from Texas
to Nebraska and produced dozens of reported tornadoes, including
several that touched down in Oklahoma, causing one death,
injuring 12 and flattening buildings. [ID: nL1N0XY21I]
Tornado season in the Southern Plains states normally lasts
from May to early June.
(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles; Additional
reporting by Keith Coffman in Denver and Victoria Cavaliere in
Seattle; Editing by Peter Cooney)